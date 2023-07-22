Do I have to dress up on a Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection cruise?

Not exactly, but cruisers drawn to Ritz-Carlton are not super casual -- at least not in the jeans shorts and old tees kind of way. The daytime dress code is Yacht Casual, with shirts, shoes and bathing suit cover-ups required when passengers are not at the pool. In the evening, bathing suites and sleeveless T-shirts many not be worn anywhere, and shirts and shoes are always required throughout the yacht. In the specialty restaurant, Aqua by Sven Elverfeld, the dress code is Yacht Sophisticated -- collared shirts are not required, but highly recommended.

There are no formal nights on Ritz-Carlton Yachts so leave your suit and tie or tuxedo and evening gowns at home.