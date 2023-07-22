Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Cruises

27 Reviews

About Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Cruises

All-balcony suites, an all-inclusive cruise fare (including alcohol, gratuities and Wi-Fi) and Ritz-Carlton's signature service make this luxury yacht experience one to watch.

We found you 57 cruises

Ilma (Ritz-Carlton)
Ritz-Carlton Ilma rendering (Photo/Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection)

11 Night
Europe Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
Ilma (Ritz-Carlton)
Ritz-Carlton Ilma rendering (Photo/Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection)

10 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
Ilma (Ritz-Carlton)
Ritz-Carlton Ilma rendering (Photo/Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection)

7 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
Ilma (Ritz-Carlton)
Ritz-Carlton Ilma rendering (Photo/Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection)

7 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

7 Night
Europe Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Europe Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Europe Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

9 Night
Europe Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

9 Night
Europe Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

7 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

8 Night
Caribbean Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

8 Night
Caribbean Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

7 Night
Caribbean Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

6 Night
Caribbean Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

7 Night
Caribbean Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection cruise ships?

Ritz-Carlton is squarely aimed at the affluent subset of global travelers, particularly those who would never have considered a cruise but trust the Ritz-Carlton brand. Passengers are likely to be educated, well-traveled North Americans, and the company expects to see many passengers who have previously cruised with other luxury brands. The line plans to be family-friendly, with an active kids club for children ages 4 to 12.

Do I have to dress up on a Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection cruise?

Not exactly, but cruisers drawn to Ritz-Carlton are not super casual -- at least not in the jeans shorts and old tees kind of way. The daytime dress code is Yacht Casual, with shirts, shoes and bathing suit cover-ups required when passengers are not at the pool. In the evening, bathing suites and sleeveless T-shirts many not be worn anywhere, and shirts and shoes are always required throughout the yacht. In the specialty restaurant, Aqua by Sven Elverfeld, the dress code is Yacht Sophisticated -- collared shirts are not required, but highly recommended.

There are no formal nights on Ritz-Carlton Yachts so leave your suit and tie or tuxedo and evening gowns at home.

Is everything free on Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection cruises?

No. Cruise fares include all beverages (from in-suite mini-bars and throughout the ship), onboard gratuities, Wi-Fi and water sports from the yacht's marina, along with onboard activities and entertainment. Dining at four of the five dining venues is included in the fare.

There is an additional fee for Aqua, a restaurant designed by Michelin-starred chef Sven Elverfeld, and you will pay for spa treatments and shore excursions. The kids' club also has a fee per child for morning, afternoon and evening sessions.

What are Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s most popular activities?

Activities are expected to be low key, with the onboard experience focused on leisurely conversation with other passengers and relaxing in the pools, Jacuzzis and during spa treatments. At anchor, the ship's water sports marina will be the center of daytime activities on the ship. There will not be a casino or production shows onboard, but the line's partnerships with local arts and music communities will bring artists onboard, along with experts and lecturers.

The shore excursion program, which is expected to be the main focus of attention for cruisers, is divided into Iconic Sights, Stirring the Senses, Cultural Connections, Active Explorations and Epicurean Experiences. A Concierge Ashore program is also available to customize a tour to an individual's taste.

Why go with Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection?

  • Ritz-Carlton's signature service aboard a sleek and intimate custom-built 149-suite yacht.
  • All-inclusive experience covering alcohol, gratuities and onboard Wi-Fi.
  • Offers five restaurants, water sports marina platform, pool, whirlpool and spa.

Best for: Ritz-Carlton devotees and globe-trotting luxury travelers

Not for: Anyone looking for big-ship activities and enjoy an active nightlife

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Ritz-Carlton in Name Only

I don’t think there is a single “Ritz-Carlton” employee on the entire ship.This is not the ship to travel on for a Ritz-like experience.Read More
User Avatar
Cruszer27

many10+ Cruises

Age 64s

Exceeded expectations!!!

They really spoiled us to the point that my wife says she won’t go on a big ship again-maybe even Viking or the other smaller ships.This small ship was able to go to small ports, and get us right into the excursions without lots of bus time!Read More
User Avatar
Retired003

many10+ Cruises

Age 78s

Elevated, Intimate & Highly Personalized

I cannot recommend this experience enough as the service standard is second to none, I will absolutely be booking another voyage.This experience is everything a traditional cruise isn't...Read More
User Avatar
Dean_M_Z

oneFirst Time Cruiser

Age 30s

No activities….boring

, no lectures, no shows, not even tea-time When we made a comment about the lack of activities onboard, we were told that the concept here is different, this is not a cruise ship, she is a yatch.We were also told that the aim here is for a “younger crowd” and on the afternoons the passengers were supposed to go from bar to bar, and “mingle” The families with children had a tough time, because they were only allowed in one of the 2 small pools only from 2 to 5 .Read More
User Avatar
Marbella77

many10+ Cruises

Age 76s

