11 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Kobe • Kochi • Hiroshima • Kanmon Strait • Pusan • Nagasaki • Cruising +3 more

273 reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Seward +5 more

273 reviews
Aug 12, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Kobe • Kochi • Hiroshima • Kanmon Strait • Pusan • Nagasaki • Kagoshima +3 more

273 reviews
Oct 7, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

33 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Auckland • Paihia • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin +16 more

273 reviews
Jan 3, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Seward

273 reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Kobe • Kochi • Hiroshima • Kanmon Strait • Pusan • Nagasaki • Kagoshima +3 more

273 reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Kobe • Kochi • Hiroshima • Kanmon Strait • Pusan • Nagasaki • Kagoshima +3 more

273 reviews
Oct 18, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Seward • Hubbard Glacier • Sitka • Skagway • Juneau • Klawock • Inside Passage • Vancouver

273 reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Seward • Hubbard Glacier • Sitka • Skagway • Juneau • Ketchikan • Inside Passage • Vancouver

273 reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Bangkok • Koh Samui • Ho Chi Minh City • South China Sea • Kota Kinabalu +6 more

273 reviews
Nov 20, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Sihanoukville • South China Sea • Ho Chi Minh City • Nha Trang +5 more

273 reviews
Feb 5, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

19 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Sitka • Hubbard Glacier • Seward • Kodiak +8 more

273 reviews
Sep 17, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

19 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Seward • Kodiak +8 more

273 reviews
Sep 18, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • South China Sea • Taipei • Ryukyu Island • South China Sea • Shanghai +7 more

273 reviews
Feb 28, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

18 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Hitachinaka • Miyako Island • Muroran • Kushiro • Pacific Ocean • Bering Sea +10 more

273 reviews
Apr 26, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

