Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Regent Seven Seas November 2024 Cruises

Regent Seven Seas November 2024 Cruises

We found you 12 cruises

24 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Atlantic Ocean • Agadir • Lanzarote • Tenerife • Atlantic Ocean • Mindelo +13 more

59 reviews
Nov 12, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

24 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Miami • Atlantic Ocean • St. Barts • Guadeloupe • St. George • Port of Spain • Atlantic Ocean +15 more

395 reviews
Nov 17, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Miami • Roatan • Harvest Caye • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Key West • Miami

23 reviews
Nov 7, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices
Seven Seas Navigator
Seven Seas Navigator
Compass Rose on Seven Seas Navigator (Photo: Regent Seven Seas Cruises)
Seven Seas Navigator
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 3.52.39 P M
Seven Seas Navigator
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 3.54.17 P M
Seven Seas Navigator
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 4.02.12 P M
Seven Seas Navigator

7 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Rome • Florence • Toulon • Barcelona

324 reviews
Nov 15, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Alicante • Malaga • Atlantic Ocean • Madeira • Atlantic Ocean • San Juan +2 more

324 reviews
Nov 22, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • Atlantic Ocean • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Barts • Dominica • Antigua +3 more

23 reviews
Nov 14, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Mediterranean Sea • Malaga • Atlantic Ocean • Madeira • Atlantic Ocean +3 more

395 reviews
Nov 3, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Bangkok • Koh Samui • Ho Chi Minh City • South China Sea • Kota Kinabalu +6 more

273 reviews
Nov 20, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • South China Sea • Hanoi • South China Sea • Nha Trang • Ho Chi Minh City +4 more

273 reviews
Nov 8, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

25 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Mediterranean Sea • Seville • Casablanca • Agadir • Lanzarote +15 more

358 reviews
Nov 6, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • Caribbean Sea • St. Eustatius • Curacao • Bonaire • St. George • St. Lucia • St. Barts +3 more

23 reviews
Nov 24, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Izmir • Athens • Mediterranean Sea • Taormina • Naples • Rome • La Spezia • Monaco +1 more

324 reviews
Nov 5, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival November 2024 Cruises

Carnival November 2024 Cruises

Celebrity November 2024 Cruises

Celebrity November 2024 Cruises

Crystal November 2024 Cruises

Crystal November 2024 Cruises

Holland America Line November 2024 Cruises

Holland America Line November 2024 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) November 2024 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) November 2024 Cruises

Princess November 2024 Cruises

Princess November 2024 Cruises

Royal Caribbean November 2024 Cruises

Royal Caribbean November 2024 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions November 2024 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions November 2024 Cruises

Costa November 2024 Cruises

Costa November 2024 Cruises

Avalon Waterways November 2024 Cruises

Avalon Waterways November 2024 Cruises

Azamara November 2024 Cruises

Azamara November 2024 Cruises

AmaWaterways November 2024 Cruises

AmaWaterways November 2024 Cruises

Pandaw November 2024 Cruises

Pandaw November 2024 Cruises

APT November 2024 Cruises

APT November 2024 Cruises

Riviera River November 2024 Cruises

Riviera River November 2024 Cruises

Virgin Voyages November 2024 Cruises

Virgin Voyages November 2024 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions November 2024 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions November 2024 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages November 2024 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages November 2024 Cruises

Scenic Ocean November 2024 Cruises

Scenic Ocean November 2024 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) November 2024 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) November 2024 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.