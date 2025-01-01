Regent Seven Seas May 2026 Cruises

20 Nights

20 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Doha • Dubai • Cruising • Indian Ocean • Seychelles • Indian Ocean • Nosy Be • Mayotte+7 more

330
May 22, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Naples • Malta • Mediterranean Sea • Katakolon • Santorini • Mykonos • Pireaus

77
May 8, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
20 Nights

20 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Bangkok • Koh Samui • South China Sea • Singapore • Kelang • Penang • Phuket+10 more

330
May 2, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
13 Nights

13 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Rome • Florence • Monaco • Barcelona • Mediterranean Sea • La Coruna • Paris+1 more

35
May 24, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Trieste • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Mediterranean Sea • Sorrento • Rome

35
May 17, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Mediterranean Sea • Taormina • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Gythion • Rhodes+3 more

372
May 21, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

23 Nights

23 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Atlantic Ocean • Walvis Bay • Atlantic Ocean • Luanda • Atlantic Ocean+14 more

411
May 9, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
17 Nights

17 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Hitachinaka • Miyako Island • Hakodate • Aormori • Kushiro • Pacific Ocean • Kodiak+6 more

282
May 3, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

35 Nights

35 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Atlantic Ocean • Walvis Bay • Atlantic Ocean • Luanda • Atlantic Ocean+21 more

411
May 9, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
14 Nights

14 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier+6 more

282
May 20, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Kavala • Thessaloniki • Volos • Pireaus • Mykonos • Crete • Marmaris • Izmir+1 more

77
May 22, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Dikili • Kusadasi • Mykonos • Pireaus • Mediterranean Sea • Gythion+5 more

35
May 5, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Santorini • Crete • Mykonos • Izmir • Istanbul

77
May 15, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

