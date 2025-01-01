Regent Seven Seas June 2026 Cruises

Powered by AI

We found you 18 cruises

Seven Seas Mariner (Photo: Regent)
Seven Seas Mariner
Seven Seas Mariner
Seven Seas Mariner
Seven Seas Mariner
Seven Seas Mariner
CC Seven Seas Mariner Casino
Seven Seas Mariner
CC Seven Seas Mariner Rail Deck Chairs
Seven Seas Mariner

16 Nights

16 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • Caribbean Sea • St. Eustatius • Curacao • Bonaire • St. George • St. Lucia • St. Barts+5 more

411
Jun 13, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Seven Seas Splendor (Photo: Regent Seven Seas)
Seven Seas Splendor
Cooking class at the Culinary Arts Kitchen (Photo: Kerry Spencer)
Seven Seas Splendor
Experimental cocktails from the line's new menu in Meridian Lounge (Photo: Kerry Spencer)
Seven Seas Splendor
A Seven Seas Splendor concierge suite (Photo: Regent Seven Seas)
Seven Seas Splendor

17 Nights

17 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Mediterranean Sea • Malta • Trapani • Sidi Bou Said • Mediterranean Sea+12 more

77
Jun 19, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Grandeur Ship rendering Flat
Seven Seas Grandeur
Prime 7 Steakhouse aboard Seven Seas Grandeur (Rendering: Regent)
Seven Seas Grandeur
The Observation Lounge aboard Regent's forthcoming Seven Seas Grandeur. (Rendering: Regent)
Seven Seas Grandeur
The top-of-the-line Regent Suite aboard Seven Seas Grandeur. (Rendering: Regent)
Seven Seas Grandeur
Chartreuse aboard Seven Seas Grandeur (Rendering: Regent)
Seven Seas Grandeur

12 Nights

12 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Southampton • North Sea • South Queensferry • Invergordon • Lerwick • Bergen • Lerwick+5 more

35
Jun 16, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Seven Seas Splendor (Photo: Regent Seven Seas)
Seven Seas Splendor
Cooking class at the Culinary Arts Kitchen (Photo: Kerry Spencer)
Seven Seas Splendor
Experimental cocktails from the line's new menu in Meridian Lounge (Photo: Kerry Spencer)
Seven Seas Splendor
A Seven Seas Splendor concierge suite (Photo: Regent Seven Seas)
Seven Seas Splendor

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Canakkale • Kusadasi • Mediterranean Sea • Alexandria • Limassol+3 more

77
Jun 3, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Cádiz • Tangier • Mediterranean Sea • Ibiza • Barcelona • Marseille • Monaco

77
Jun 29, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

81 Nights

81 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: New York • Atlantic Ocean • Halifax • Sydney • Atlantic Ocean • Nuuk • Paamiut • Narsaq+61 more

411
Jun 29, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Southampton • Falmouth • Cobh • Waterford • Cruising • Holyhead • Liverpool • Belfast+6 more

35
Jun 28, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

18 Nights

18 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: New York • Atlantic Ocean • Halifax • Sydney • Atlantic Ocean • Nuuk • Paamiut • Narsaq+8 more

411
Jun 29, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier+1 more

282
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

22 Nights

22 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Lesbos • Kusadasi • Crete • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Crotone • Malta+12 more

372
Jun 28, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Anchorage • Hubbard Glacier • Sitka • Skagway • Juneau • Klawock • Inside Passage • Vancouver

282
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Lesbos • Kusadasi • Crete • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Crotone • Malta+2 more

372
Jun 28, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

24 Nights

24 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Atlantic Ocean • Walvis Bay • Atlantic Ocean • Principe Island • Cruising+14 more

330
Jun 11, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Mediterranean Sea • Malta • Trapani • Sidi Bou Said • Mediterranean Sea+5 more

77
Jun 19, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Trieste • Dubrovnik • Crete • Pireaus • Istanbul

372
Jun 16, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Related Cruises

Carnival June 2026 Cruises

Carnival June 2026 Cruises

Celebrity June 2026 Cruises

Celebrity June 2026 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) June 2026 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) June 2026 Cruises

Princess June 2026 Cruises

Princess June 2026 Cruises

Royal Caribbean June 2026 Cruises

Royal Caribbean June 2026 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.