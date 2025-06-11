Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Regent Seven Seas June 2025 Cruises

Seven Seas Explorer
7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Seward

273 reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices
18 Nights

Panama Canal Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Pacific Ocean • Los Angeles • Ensenada • Pacific Ocean • Cabo San Lucas +12 more

395 reviews
Jun 6, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

23 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Atlantic Ocean • Walvis Bay • Atlantic Ocean • Luanda • Atlantic Ocean +13 more

358 reviews
Jun 4, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices
Seven Seas Explorer
7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Seward • Hubbard Glacier • Sitka • Skagway • Juneau • Ketchikan • Inside Passage • Vancouver

273 reviews
Jun 18, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • Atlantic Ocean • Caribbean Sea • St. Eustatius • Curacao • Bonaire • St. George +7 more

395 reviews
Jun 24, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Southampton • Falmouth • Bantry • St. George • Dublin • Belfast • Liverpool • Greenock +5 more

23 reviews
Jun 11, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

18 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Ijmuiden • North Sea • Haugesund • Nordfjordeid • Alesund • Stavanger • Kristiansund • Oslo +9 more

324 reviews
Jun 9, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Mediterranean Sea • Malaga • Casablanca • Seville • Portimao • Lisbon

59 reviews
Jun 7, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Southampton • Dublin • Liverpool • Killybegs • Atlantic Ocean • Cruising • Narsaq • Narsarsuaq +5 more

23 reviews
Jun 23, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Europe - Western Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Atlantic Ocean • La Coruna • Santander • St. Jean de Luz • Bordeaux • Lorient +3 more

358 reviews
Jun 27, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Monaco • Saint-Tropez • Toulon • Barcelona • Castellon • Palma de Mallorca +6 more

59 reviews
Jun 21, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Berlin • Helsinki • Stockholm

324 reviews
Jun 27, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

