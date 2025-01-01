Regent Seven Seas July 2026 Cruises

Seven Seas Navigator
Seven Seas Navigator
Compass Rose on Seven Seas Navigator (Photo: Regent Seven Seas Cruises)
Seven Seas Navigator
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 3.52.39 P M
Seven Seas Navigator
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 3.54.17 P M
Seven Seas Navigator
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 4.02.12 P M
Seven Seas Navigator

9 Nights

9 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Dover • North Sea • Oslo • Copenhagen • Baltic Sea • Stockholm

330
Jul 19, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Seven Seas Navigator
Seven Seas Navigator
Compass Rose on Seven Seas Navigator (Photo: Regent Seven Seas Cruises)
Seven Seas Navigator
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 3.52.39 P M
Seven Seas Navigator
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 3.54.17 P M
Seven Seas Navigator
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 4.02.12 P M
Seven Seas Navigator

15 Nights

15 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Stockholm • Helsinki • Tallinn • Riga • Baltic Sea • Gdansk • Copenhagen • Berlin+6 more

330
Jul 28, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seven Seas Explorer
Seven Seas Explorer
Seven Seas Explorer Cabins
Seven Seas Explorer
Seven Seas Explorer Dining
Seven Seas Explorer
Seven Seas Explorer (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Seven Seas Explorer
Seven Seas Explorer
Seven Seas Explorer

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier+1 more

282
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Seven Seas Splendor (Photo: Regent Seven Seas)
Seven Seas Splendor
Cooking class at the Culinary Arts Kitchen (Photo: Kerry Spencer)
Seven Seas Splendor
Experimental cocktails from the line's new menu in Meridian Lounge (Photo: Kerry Spencer)
Seven Seas Splendor
A Seven Seas Splendor concierge suite (Photo: Regent Seven Seas)
Seven Seas Splendor

8 Nights

8 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fusina • Rijeka • Zadar • Dubrovnik • Bari • Igoumenitsa • Kotor • Mediterranean Sea+1 more

77
Jul 20, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Mediterranean Sea • Katakolon • Chania • Mykonos • Rhodes • Bodrum • Pireaus+6 more

77
Jul 28, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Mediterranean Sea • Katakolon • Chania • Mykonos • Rhodes • Bodrum • Pireaus

77
Jul 28, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Anchorage • Hubbard Glacier • Sitka • Skagway • Juneau • Klawock • Inside Passage • Vancouver

282
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

18 Nights

18 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Southampton • Paris • Antwerp • Amsterdam • North Sea • Lysekil • Aarhus • Berlin+8 more

411
Jul 31, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Mediterranean Sea • Malaga • Lisbon • Porto • Bordeaux • Lorient • St. Peter Port+3 more

330
Jul 5, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Grundarfjordur • Atlantic Ocean • Qaqortoq • Paamiut • Narsaq • Nanortalik+4 more

35
Jul 22, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Monaco • Florence • Sardinia • Sidi Bou Said • Trapani • Sorrento • Rome

77
Jul 6, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Heimaey • Cruise by Seydisfjordur Fjord • Atlantic Ocean+9 more

411
Jul 17, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Rome • Florence • Toulon • Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Mediterranean Sea • Malaga+4 more

372
Jul 10, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Atlantic Ocean • Bordeaux • Le Havre • Brugge • Ijmuiden • North Sea • Southampton

372
Jul 20, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Atlantic Ocean • Djupivogur • Cruise by Seydisfjordur Fjord • Faroe Islands+6 more

35
Jul 12, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

