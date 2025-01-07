Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Regent Seven Seas January 2025 Cruises

Regent Seven Seas January 2025 Cruises

150 Nights

150 Night World Cruise

Port: Miami • Atlantic Ocean • Dominica • Barbados • Atlantic Ocean • Devil's Island +101 more

395 reviews
Jan 7, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
14 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Auckland • Paihia • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin +4 more

273 reviews
Jan 3, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
17 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Miami • Atlantic Ocean • Dominica • Barbados • Atlantic Ocean • Devil's Island +9 more

395 reviews
Jan 8, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
10 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: San Juan • St. George • St. Vincent • Dominica • St. Barts • Antigua • Guadeloupe • Martinique +2 more

324 reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
19 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Newcastle • Cruising • Townsville • Cairns • Cooktown • Darwin • Cruising +5 more

273 reviews
Jan 17, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
10 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • Atlantic Ocean • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Barts • Dominica • Antigua +3 more

23 reviews
Jan 24, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
33 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Auckland • Paihia • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin +16 more

273 reviews
Jan 3, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
7 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: San Juan • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Dominica • St. Lucia • Antigua • St. Barts • San Juan

324 reviews
Jan 13, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
38 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Atlantic Ocean • Luderitz • Walvis Bay • Atlantic Ocean • Jamestown +21 more

59 reviews
Jan 5, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
14 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Atlantic Ocean • Luderitz • Walvis Bay • Atlantic Ocean • Jamestown +2 more

59 reviews
Jan 5, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
18 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Singapore • Cruising • Semarang • Surabaya • Bali • Komodo Island • Cruising • Darwin +9 more

358 reviews
Jan 10, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
24 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Rio de Janeiro • Ilha Grande • Santos • Itajai • Atlantic Ocean • Montevideo • Buenos Aires +13 more

59 reviews
Jan 19, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
22 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Rio de Janeiro • Santos • Itajai • Atlantic Ocean • Montevideo • Buenos Aires +13 more

395 reviews
Jan 25, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
7 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: San Juan • St. Thomas • Frederiksted • Dominica • St. Lucia • Antigua • St. Barts • San Juan

324 reviews
Jan 30, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
