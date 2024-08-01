Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Regent Seven Seas February 2026 Cruises

Regent Seven Seas February 2026 Cruises

We found you 12 cruises

10 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Raiatea • Tahiti

325 reviews
Feb 22, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Santiago • Pacific Ocean • Puerto Montt • Puerto Chcabuco • Laguna San Raphael +9 more

63 reviews
Feb 1, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • South China Sea • Taipei • Ryukyu Island • South China Sea • Shanghai +7 more

273 reviews
Feb 28, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

24 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Punta del Este • Rio Grande • Porto Belo • Santos • Buzios • Rio de Janeiro +13 more

63 reviews
Feb 17, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Pacific Ocean • Fanning Island • Rangiroa • Raiatea • Bora Bora +1 more

396 reviews
Feb 1, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Auckland • Whangarei • Paihia • Port Vila • Lautoka • Suva • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa +3 more

325 reviews
Feb 6, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

19 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Huahine • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Lautoka • Port Vila +4 more

396 reviews
Feb 15, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

20 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Indian Ocean • Port Elizabeth • Durban • Maputo • Cruising • Mayotte • Nosy Be +7 more

360 reviews
Feb 28, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • South China Sea • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Sihanoukville • South China Sea +7 more

273 reviews
Feb 14, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • Great Stirrup Cay • Atlantic Ocean • San Juan • Tortola • St. Barts • Antigua +4 more

23 reviews
Feb 10, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Miami • Costa Maya • Harvest Caye • Roatan • Cozumel • Miami

23 reviews
Feb 21, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • Caribbean Sea • St. Eustatius • Curacao • Bonaire • Caribbean Sea • St. George +6 more

23 reviews
Feb 28, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival February 2026 Cruises

Carnival February 2026 Cruises

Celebrity February 2026 Cruises

Celebrity February 2026 Cruises

Holland America Line February 2026 Cruises

Holland America Line February 2026 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) February 2026 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) February 2026 Cruises

Princess February 2026 Cruises

Princess February 2026 Cruises

Royal Caribbean February 2026 Cruises

Royal Caribbean February 2026 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions February 2026 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions February 2026 Cruises

Swan Hellenic February 2026 Cruises

Swan Hellenic February 2026 Cruises

Windstar February 2026 Cruises

Windstar February 2026 Cruises

Viking River February 2026 Cruises

Viking River February 2026 Cruises

Azamara February 2026 Cruises

Azamara February 2026 Cruises

Celestyal February 2026 Cruises

Celestyal February 2026 Cruises

Scenic River February 2026 Cruises

Scenic River February 2026 Cruises

Emerald River Cruises February 2026 Cruises

Emerald River Cruises February 2026 Cruises

Quark Expeditions February 2026 Cruises

Quark Expeditions February 2026 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions February 2026 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions February 2026 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages February 2026 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages February 2026 Cruises

Viking Expeditions February 2026 Cruises

Viking Expeditions February 2026 Cruises

Explora Journeys February 2026 Cruises

Explora Journeys February 2026 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) February 2026 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) February 2026 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 8th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.