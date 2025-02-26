Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Regent Seven Seas February 2025 Cruises

We found you 11 cruises

10 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Raiatea • Tahiti

358 reviews
Feb 26, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

15 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Auckland • Paihia • Port Vila • Lautoka • Suva • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Bora Bora • Raiatea +1 more

358 reviews
Feb 11, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seven Seas Explorer
Seven Seas Explorer
Seven Seas Explorer Cabins
Seven Seas Explorer
Seven Seas Explorer Dining
Seven Seas Explorer
Seven Seas Explorer (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Seven Seas Explorer
Seven Seas Explorer
Seven Seas Explorer

14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Sihanoukville • South China Sea • Ho Chi Minh City • Nha Trang +5 more

273 reviews
Feb 5, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Miami • Costa Maya • Roatan • Harvest Caye • Key West • Miami

324 reviews
Feb 17, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Miami • Cozumel • Belize City • Santo Tomas de Castilla • Roatan +4 more

23 reviews
Feb 23, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Miami • Roatan • Belize City • Santo Tomas de Castilla • Costa Maya +4 more

23 reviews
Feb 3, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

18 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Santiago • Pacific Ocean • Robinson Crusoe Island • Pacific Ocean +7 more

395 reviews
Feb 16, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

19 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Santiago • Pacific Ocean • Puerto Montt • Puerto Chcabuco • Laguna San Raphael +11 more

59 reviews
Feb 12, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • Atlantic Ocean • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Barts • Dominica • Antigua +3 more

23 reviews
Feb 13, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: San Juan • Tortola • St. Maarten • St. Kitts • Curacao • Bonaire • St. Eustatius +2 more

324 reviews
Feb 6, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Cruising • Taipei • Ryukyu Island • East China Sea • Shanghai • East China Sea +6 more

273 reviews
Feb 19, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

