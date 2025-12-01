Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Regent Seven Seas December 2025 Cruises

Regent Seven Seas December 2025 Cruises

We found you 14 cruises

Grandeur Ship rendering Flat
Seven Seas Grandeur
Prime 7 Steakhouse aboard Seven Seas Grandeur (Rendering: Regent)
Seven Seas Grandeur
The Observation Lounge aboard Regent's forthcoming Seven Seas Grandeur. (Rendering: Regent)
Seven Seas Grandeur
The top-of-the-line Regent Suite aboard Seven Seas Grandeur. (Rendering: Regent)
Seven Seas Grandeur
Chartreuse aboard Seven Seas Grandeur (Rendering: Regent)
Seven Seas Grandeur

10 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • Atlantic Ocean • San Juan • St. Barts • St. Maarten • Frederiksted • Port Canaveral +2 more

23 reviews
Dec 1, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Barbados • St. Vincent • Scarborough • Atlantic Ocean • Devil's Island +6 more

59 reviews
Dec 3, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

21 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Corsica • Rome • Naples • Taormina • Malta • Mediterranean Sea • Athens • Crete +8 more

358 reviews
Dec 19, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices
Grandeur Ship rendering Flat
Seven Seas Grandeur
Prime 7 Steakhouse aboard Seven Seas Grandeur (Rendering: Regent)
Seven Seas Grandeur
The Observation Lounge aboard Regent's forthcoming Seven Seas Grandeur. (Rendering: Regent)
Seven Seas Grandeur
The top-of-the-line Regent Suite aboard Seven Seas Grandeur. (Rendering: Regent)
Seven Seas Grandeur
Chartreuse aboard Seven Seas Grandeur (Rendering: Regent)
Seven Seas Grandeur

11 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • Atlantic Ocean • St. Thomas • St. Kitts • St. Lucia • Martinique • Antigua +3 more

23 reviews
Dec 11, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • Atlantic Ocean • St. Kitts • Antigua • Martinique • Barbados • St. George • St. Lucia +3 more

23 reviews
Dec 22, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Bali • Gili Mas • Komodo Island • Cruising • Darwin • Cruising • Cruising • Cairns +4 more

273 reviews
Dec 12, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Melbourne • Phillip Island • Burnie • Milford Sound • Dunedin • Timaru • Christchurch +3 more

273 reviews
Dec 28, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

17 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Santiago • Puerto Madryn • Santiago • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia +9 more

59 reviews
Dec 28, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Atlantic Ocean • La Palma • San Sebastian • Tenerife • Agadir • Casablanca +4 more

358 reviews
Dec 9, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

21 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Miami • Caribbean Sea • St. Eustatius • Bonaire • Curacao • Caribbean Sea • St. George +11 more

395 reviews
Dec 20, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Rio de Janeiro • Ilha Grande • Ilhabela • Santos • Porto Belo • Rio Grande +3 more

59 reviews
Dec 17, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • Caribbean Sea • St. Eustatius • Bonaire • Curacao • Caribbean Sea • St. George +6 more

395 reviews
Dec 20, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

22 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Doha • Abu Dhabi • Khasab • Cruising • Mumbai • Mormugao • Mangalore • Kochi • Colombo • Galle +7 more

324 reviews
Dec 14, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Miami • Belize City • Roatan • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Miami

395 reviews
Dec 13, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

