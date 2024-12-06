Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Regent Seven Seas December 2024 Cruises

We found you 13 cruises

15 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Atlantic Ocean • Walvis Bay • Atlantic Ocean • Cape of Good Hope +8 more

59 reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices
Seven Seas Navigator
Seven Seas Navigator
Compass Rose on Seven Seas Navigator (Photo: Regent Seven Seas Cruises)
Seven Seas Navigator
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 3.52.39 P M
Seven Seas Navigator
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 3.54.17 P M
Seven Seas Navigator
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 4.02.12 P M
Seven Seas Navigator

11 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • Atlantic Ocean • Port Antonio • Caribbean Sea • St. Eustatius • Curacao +6 more

324 reviews
Dec 23, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

19 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Indian Ocean • Richards Bay • Maputo • Cruising • Mayotte +8 more

358 reviews
Dec 1, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices
Seven Seas Navigator
Seven Seas Navigator
Compass Rose on Seven Seas Navigator (Photo: Regent Seven Seas Cruises)
Seven Seas Navigator
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 3.52.39 P M
Seven Seas Navigator
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 3.54.17 P M
Seven Seas Navigator
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 4.02.12 P M
Seven Seas Navigator

7 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Miami • Cozumel • Grand Cayman • Port Antonio • Atlantic Ocean • Great Stirrup Cay • Miami

324 reviews
Dec 6, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

21 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Dubai • Fujairah • Mumbai • Mormugao • Mangalore • Kochi • Colombo • Bay of Bengal +6 more

358 reviews
Dec 20, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Panama Canal Cruise

Port: Miami • Grand Cayman • Caribbean Sea • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Pacific Ocean +10 more

23 reviews
Dec 13, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Bali • Gili Mas • Komodo Island • Cruising • Darwin • Cruising • Cooktown • Cairns +5 more

273 reviews
Dec 4, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Miami • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Harvest Caye • Roatan • Caribbean Sea • Kingston, Jamaica +2 more

395 reviews
Dec 28, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • Atlantic Ocean • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Barts • Dominica • Antigua +3 more

324 reviews
Dec 13, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Miami • Caribbean Sea • Roatan • Harvest Caye • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Key West • Miami

395 reviews
Dec 11, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Melbourne • Cruising • Hobart • Milford Sound • Dunedin • Akaroa • Wellington +4 more

273 reviews
Dec 20, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Miami • Caribbean Sea • Costa Maya • Harvest Caye • Roatan • Cozumel • Miami

23 reviews
Dec 6, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • Atlantic Ocean • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Barts • Dominica • Antigua +3 more

395 reviews
Dec 18, 2024
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

