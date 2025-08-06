Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Regent Seven Seas August 2025 Cruises

We found you 17 cruises

7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Seward

273 reviews
Aug 6, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Seven Seas Splendor (Photo: Regent Seven Seas)
Seven Seas Splendor
Cooking class at the Culinary Arts Kitchen (Photo: Kerry Spencer)
Seven Seas Splendor
Experimental cocktails from the line's new menu in Meridian Lounge (Photo: Kerry Spencer)
Seven Seas Splendor
A Seven Seas Splendor concierge suite (Photo: Regent Seven Seas)
Seven Seas Splendor

27 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Alicante • Grenada • Seville • Atlantic Ocean • Madeira • Atlantic Ocean +17 more

59 reviews
Aug 23, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Seward • Hubbard Glacier • Sitka • Skagway • Juneau • Ketchikan • Inside Passage • Vancouver

273 reviews
Aug 13, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Seven Seas Mariner (Photo: Regent)
Seven Seas Mariner
Seven Seas Mariner
Seven Seas Mariner
Seven Seas Mariner
Seven Seas Mariner
CC Seven Seas Mariner Casino
Seven Seas Mariner
CC Seven Seas Mariner Rail Deck Chairs
Seven Seas Mariner

18 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Le Havre • Calais • Antwerp • Amsterdam • North Sea • Copenhagen • Kiel • Ronne • Gdansk +5 more

395 reviews
Aug 12, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
12 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Southampton • North Sea • Skagen • Copenhagen • Berlin • Ronne • Gdansk • Klaipeda • Baltic Sea +3 more

358 reviews
Aug 7, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
9 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Edinburgh • Invergordon • Lerwick • Torshavn • Alesund • Stavanger • Arendal • Oslo

324 reviews
Aug 18, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
17 Nights

Europe - Western Cruise

Port: Oslo • Skagen • Copenhagen • Kiel • Kiel Canal • Rotterdam • Brugge • Paris • Atlantic Ocean +8 more

324 reviews
Aug 27, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
16 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Alicante • Grenada • Seville • Atlantic Ocean • Madeira • Atlantic Ocean +8 more

59 reviews
Aug 23, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
10 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Rome • Positano • Palermo • Malta • Mediterranean Sea • Canakkale • Istanbul +3 more

59 reviews
Aug 1, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
20 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Oslo • Lysekil • Skagen • Kristiansund • Stavanger • Olden • Kristiansund • Trondheim +10 more

395 reviews
Aug 30, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
14 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Wrangell • Juneau • Skagway • Sitka • Hubbard Glacier • Seward +7 more

273 reviews
Aug 20, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
12 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Athens • Skiathos • Istanbul • Cesme • Santorini • Mediterranean Sea • Positano • Rome +2 more

59 reviews
Aug 11, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
39 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Athens • Skiathos • Istanbul • Cesme • Santorini • Mediterranean Sea • Positano • Rome +25 more

59 reviews
Aug 11, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
12 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Amsterdam • North Sea • Edinburgh • Invergordon • Ullapool • Kirkwall • Stornoway • Greenock +4 more

23 reviews
Aug 28, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
14 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Stockholm • Sundsvall • Umea • Kemi • Bothnian Bay • Turku • Visby • Karlskrona +6 more

358 reviews
Aug 19, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
