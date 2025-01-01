Regent Seven Seas April 2026 Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Cruising • Taormina • Mediterranean Sea • Alexandria • Cairo+7 more

35
Apr 21, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
8 Nights

8 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Cádiz • Tangier • Malaga • Cartagena • Ibiza • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

372
Apr 2, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Minorca • Marseille • Monaco • La Spezia • Corsica • Palermo • Sorrento • Rome

77
Apr 10, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
13 Nights

13 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Rome • Positano • Trapani • Sidi Bou Said • Malta • Mediterranean Sea • Argostoli+6 more

77
Apr 19, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
30 Nights

30 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Singapore • Kelang • Langkawi • Phuket • Galle • Colombo • Kochi • Mangalore • Mormugao+12 more

411
Apr 9, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

53 Nights

53 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Singapore • Kelang • Langkawi • Phuket • Galle • Colombo • Kochi • Mangalore • Mormugao+31 more

411
Apr 9, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
31 Nights

31 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Nagoya • Kobe • Kochi • Kanmon Strait • Beppu • Seoul • Shanghai • East China Sea+16 more

282
Apr 19, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Nagoya • Kobe • Kochi • Kanmon Strait • Beppu • Seoul • Shanghai • East China Sea+3 more

282
Apr 19, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Bali • Surabaya • Semarang • Cruising • Singapore • South China Sea • Ho Chi Minh City+4 more

330
Apr 18, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  TransatlanticTransatlantic Cruise

Port: Miami • Atlantic Ocean • King's Wharf • Atlantic Ocean • Madeira • Atlantic Ocean+2 more

35
Apr 7, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
11 Nights

11 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Kobe • Kochi • Hiroshima • Kanmon Strait • Pusan • Nagasaki • Kagoshima+3 more

282
Apr 8, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Rome • Elba • La Spezia • Villefranche • Alicante • Valencia • Ibiza • Barcelona

372
Apr 17, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Palamos • Sete • Saint-Tropez • Florence • Golfo Arranci • Rome

372
Apr 10, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

