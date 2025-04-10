Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Regent Seven Seas April 2025 Cruises

We found you 14 cruises

18 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Bali • Surabaya • Cruising • Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Ho Chi Minh City +5 more

395 reviews
Apr 10, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Miami • Atlantic Ocean • St. George • Atlantic Ocean • Horta • Atlantic Ocean +3 more

324 reviews
Apr 4, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Marseille • Cannes • Florence • Trapani • Tunis • Malta • Mediterranean Sea +2 more

324 reviews
Apr 23, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices
Grandeur Ship rendering Flat
Seven Seas Grandeur
Prime 7 Steakhouse aboard Seven Seas Grandeur (Rendering: Regent)
Seven Seas Grandeur
The Observation Lounge aboard Regent's forthcoming Seven Seas Grandeur. (Rendering: Regent)
Seven Seas Grandeur
The top-of-the-line Regent Suite aboard Seven Seas Grandeur. (Rendering: Regent)
Seven Seas Grandeur
Chartreuse aboard Seven Seas Grandeur (Rendering: Regent)
Seven Seas Grandeur

12 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Kavala • Chios • Athens • Mykonos • Santorini • Argostoli • Kotor • Dubrovnik +3 more

23 reviews
Apr 16, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

18 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Hitachinaka • Miyako Island • Hakodate • Kushiro • Pacific Ocean • Bering Sea +10 more

273 reviews
Apr 26, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Mediterranean Sea • Malta • Argostoli • Mediterranean Sea • Alexandria +8 more

23 reviews
Apr 2, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Cruising • Taipei • Ryukyu Island • East China Sea • Shanghai • East China Sea +6 more

395 reviews
Apr 28, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Monaco • Salerno • Kusadasi • Athens

59 reviews
Apr 20, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Athens • Santorini • Rhodes • Bodrum • Kusadasi • Istanbul

59 reviews
Apr 30, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

20 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Bangkok • Koh Samui • Singapore • Kelang • Penang • Phuket • Bay of Bengal • Colombo +5 more

358 reviews
Apr 26, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Kobe • Kochi • Hiroshima • Beppu • Pusan • Nagasaki • Kagoshima +2 more

273 reviews
Apr 14, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Portimao • Seville • Gibraltar • Malaga • Melilla • Alicante • Barcelona

324 reviews
Apr 16, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Bali • Surabaya • Semarang • Cruising • Singapore • South China Sea • Ho Chi Minh City +4 more

358 reviews
Apr 12, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

17 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Monaco • Salerno • Kusadasi • Athens • Santorini • Rhodes • Bodrum • Kusadasi +1 more

59 reviews
Apr 20, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

