About Quark Expeditions Cruises

Think of Quark Expeditions as providing floating basecamps for exploring the most remote regions of the Arctic and Antarctic. The ships are small in size, allowing them to venture where other ships can't go.

Ocean Adventurer
Quark Expeditions Ocean Adventurer (Photo/Nicky Souness)

17 Night
Arc-fai-18d2024: Four Arctic Islands: Spitsbergen,...

7 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Quark Ultramarine
Quark Ultramarine (Photo/Tim Johnson)

22 Night
Ant-bfcr-23d2024: Epic Antarctica: Crossing The Ci...

24 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Ocean Adventurer
Quark Expeditions Ocean Adventurer (Photo/Nicky Souness)

14 Night
Arc-isln-15d2024: Three Arctic Islands: Spitsberge...

7 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Ocean Adventurer
Quark Expeditions Ocean Adventurer (Photo/Nicky Souness)

13 Night
Arc-cir-14d2024: Spitsbergen In Depth: Big Islands...

7 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
12 Night
Arc-uav-13d2025: Ultimate Arctic Voyage: From Sval...

24 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
12 Night
Arc-wfg-13d2025: Wild Fjords Of South Greenland: L...

24 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
13 Night
Ant-bsno-14d2025: Emperor Penguin Quest: Expediti...

24 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
11 Night
Arc-egr-14d2024: Under The Northern Lights: Explor...

7 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
11 Night
Arc-gwg-12d2025: Gems Of West Greenland: Fjords, I...

24 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
13 Night
Arc-ffs-14d2025: Arctic Saga: Exploring Spitsberge...

24 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
17 Night
Ant-sgp-18d2025: South Georgia And Antarctica: Pen...

10 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
9 Night
Ant-fsc-10d2025: Antarctic Express: Fly South, Cru...

10 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
12 Night
Arc-gad-13d2025: South Greenland Adventure: The Ma...

24 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
9 Night
Arc-its-10d2024: Introduction To Spitsbergen: Fjor...

7 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
10 Night
Ant-exp-11d2025: Antarctic Explorer - 11 Day Itine...

10 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Quark Expeditions Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Quark Expeditions cruise ships?

Quark attracts active adventure seekers from around the world (though all programs are delivered in English). All share a desire to discover the poles in an environment that's both exhilarating and educational. They're flexible and eagerly expect the unexpected. Passengers are evenly divided between men and women, with about 40 percent coming from North America; Australian and U.K. cruisers are also well represented. Ages, as well, are equally diverse, ranging from 25 to older than 80, with the two strongest age demographics between 35 and 44, and 55 and 64.

You will also find families onboard during school holidays.

Do I have to dress up on a Quark Expeditions cruise?

No. All sailings are informal, and you'll mostly just want to be dressed for the weather and the environment. Women and men are welcome to bring a dress shirt and slacks for the welcome and farewell cocktail parties on select sailings, but it's not required.

Is everything free on Quark Expeditions cruises?

No. Only meals, certain excursions (Zodiac cruising, hiking, snowshoeing, polar plunge), and water, coffee and tea are always included in the base fare for a Quark sailing. All cruisers also get a complimentary Quark Expeditions-branded polar parka to keep and free use of specialty boots during the voyage. Other shore excursions (kayaking, cross-country skiing, camping, etc.) cost extra.

On Antarctic sailings, soft drinks are also included, as well as wine and beer at dinner. Dinnertime wine and beer are only included in the cruise price on select Arctic sailings.

Gratuities are at passengers' discretion, though the line recommends $10 to $15 per person, per day. Laundry is available for an extra cost.

What are Quark Expeditions’s most popular activities?

People come on Quark Expedition cruises for two reasons: to see wildlife and the dramatic scenery the poles offer, and to get off the ship and be as active as possible. Zodiac cruising and shore landings are by far the most popular activities, with the many other shore excursion offerings (hiking, research station visits, snowshoeing, kayaking, mountaineering, etc.) almost as popular.

Onboard talks led by expert naturalists and hanging out on deck for views of icebergs, polar bears, penguins and whales are the top on-ship activities.

Why go with Quark Expeditions?

  • Experts in polar exploration since 1991.
  • Experience close encounters with wildlife in the Arctic and Antarctic.
  • Wide choice of ships and accommodations, including some with lots of modern comforts.

Best for: Outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers who want an immersive expedition experience with multiple polar landings

Not for: Drive-by explorers seeking armchair travel activities or five-star onboard amenities

Quark Expeditions Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Amazing Expedition

This expedition with Quark was my first time to South America and it was simply incredible!The staff and expedition crew were all super friendly and professional.Read More
User Avatar
DaveA36

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 39s

One of the best travel experiences of my life!!

The Quark staff was incomparable.There is a reason Quark is thorough in the details.Read More
User Avatar
O-H-I-O gal

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 69s

Pristine polar wilderness and adventures!

An epic journey that undisputes quark as a leader of polar adventures as it made us experience first hand true expedition style adventures on land, sea, air and ice.The wealth of knowledge and experience led by our expedition team is second to none with their insatiable thirst for adventure which are an inextricable part of the soul of Quark expeditions.Read More
User Avatar
Carol Clay

oneFirst Time Cruiser

Age 42s

Unmet Expectations with Quark

The staff explained how more days at the peninsula is physically impossible due to the ship’s max speed and the distances involved and yet Quark's brochure claimed that day 11-13 would be spent there.But Quark as an organization has been lacking in their communication and transparency, downplaying the potential risks associated with the trip and overly emphasizing the array of activities and sites, while failing to mention the often slim chances of accessing them due to frequent adverse weather conditions.Read More
User Avatar
Poseidon66

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 30s

