Who goes on Quark Expeditions cruise ships?

Quark attracts active adventure seekers from around the world (though all programs are delivered in English). All share a desire to discover the poles in an environment that's both exhilarating and educational. They're flexible and eagerly expect the unexpected. Passengers are evenly divided between men and women, with about 40 percent coming from North America; Australian and U.K. cruisers are also well represented. Ages, as well, are equally diverse, ranging from 25 to older than 80, with the two strongest age demographics between 35 and 44, and 55 and 64.

You will also find families onboard during school holidays.