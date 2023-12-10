  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Princess Gay & Lesbian Cruises

Princess Gay & Lesbian Cruises

We found you 514 cruises

Caribbean Princess

6 Nights
Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Grand Turk •

Princess Cays • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

2,741 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Caribbean Princess

12 Nights
Europe Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • La Coruna • Seville •

Malaga • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca • Malta

+3 more

2,741 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ruby Princess

16 Nights
Hawaii Cruise

Ports:Vancouver (leaving) • Maui • Kauai • Hilo •

Honolulu • Vancouver

1,957 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Princess

7 Nights
Canada / New England Cruise

Ports:Boston (leaving) • Halifax • Sydney •

Charlottetown • Portland • Boston

1,857 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights
Antarctica Cruise

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Montevideo • Stanley •

Cape Horn • Ushuaia • Punta Arenas

+1 more

1,010 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights
South America Cruise

Ports:San Antonio (leaving) • Puerto Montt •

Amalia Glacier • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia

+5 more

1,010 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Princess Cays •

San Juan • Grand Turk • Amber Cove

+1 more

2,741 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
Far East Cruise

Ports:Tokyo (leaving) • Miyako Island • Aormori •

Hakodate • Hokkaido • Kushiro • Whittier

1,756 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Alaska Cruise

Ports:Vancouver (leaving) • Ketchikan • Juneau •

Skagway • Glacier Bay • College Fjord

+7 more

1,756 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

20 Nights
Transcanal Cruise

Ports:Vancouver (leaving) • Victoria • San Francisco •

Puerto Vallarta • Puerto Quetzal • Puntarenas

+4 more

1,010 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

4 Nights
U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Vancouver

1,010 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

52 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Honolulu • Kona •

Pago Pago • Auckland • New Plymouth • Picton

+12 more

1,219 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Transcanal Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Montego Bay •

Cartagena • Panama Canal • Colon • Limon Bay

+2 more

1,957 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Transcanal Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Grand Cayman •

Cartagena • Panama Canal • Colon • Limon Bay

+2 more

1,957 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Mexico Cruise

Ports:San Francisco (leaving) • Puerto Vallarta •

Manzanillo • Mazatlan • Cabo San Lucas

+1 more

2,225 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Princess Family Cruises

Princess Gay & Lesbian Cruises

Princess Romantic and Honeymoon Cruises

Princess Singles Cruises

Princess Cruises for Disabled Passengers

Princess Senior Cruises

Princess Fitness & Health Cruises

Princess Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map