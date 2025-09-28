Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Princess September 2025 Cruises

Princess September 2025 Cruises

We found you 60 cruises

Discovery Princess at Sea (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Discovery Princess
The Salty Dog Gastropub aboard Discovery Princess (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Discovery Princess
The Piazza Atrium aboard Discovery Princess (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Discovery Princess
Standard balcony stateroom aboard Discovery Princess (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Discovery Princess
The gorgeous Crown Grill Bar aboard Discovery Princess (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Discovery Princess

15 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Juneau • Hubbard Glacier • Whittier • Tokyo

172 reviews
Sep 28, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Endicott Arm • Juneau • Skagway • Victoria • Seattle

172 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Mexico Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Manzanillo • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Cabo San Lucas • San Francisco

1,994 reviews
Sep 24, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Victoria • San Francisco

1,994 reviews
Sep 13, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

23 Nights

Transcanal Cruise

Port: Vancouver • San Francisco • Isla Santa Catalina • San Diego • Los Angeles • Puerto Vallarta +7 more

2,787 reviews
Sep 23, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Ketchikan • Victoria • Seattle

1,790 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Seattle • Victoria • Los Angeles • San Diego • San Francisco • Vancouver

1,032 reviews
Sep 24, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Naples • Sicily • Chania • Istanbul • Mykonos • Athens • Santorini • Kotor • Corfu • Taormina +1 more

46 reviews
Sep 27, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Whittier • Hubbard Glacier • Glacier Bay • Skagway • Juneau • Ketchikan • Vancouver

1,030 reviews
Sep 13, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Victoria • San Francisco • San Diego • Los Angeles

1,790 reviews
Sep 27, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Ketchikan • Vancouver

1,790 reviews
Sep 20, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

29 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Juneau • Hubbard Glacier • Whittier • Tokyo • Shimizu • Osaka • Kochi +6 more

172 reviews
Sep 28, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Canada / New England Cruise

Port: New York • Newport • Boston • Portland • Halifax • New York

176 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Europe - Western Cruise

Port: Southampton • Dublin • Belfast • Greenock • Kirkwall • Invergordon • South Queensferry +1 more

1,800 reviews
Sep 28, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • College Fjord • Whittier +6 more

1,030 reviews
Sep 6, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

