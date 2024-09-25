Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Princess September 2024 Cruises

We found you 47 cruises

4 Nights

U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Los Angeles

1,614 reviews
Sep 25, 2024
Princess Cruises
Royal Princess
Royal Princess
Royal Princess Cabins
Royal Princess
Royal Princess Dining
Royal Princess
Royal Princess Activity/Entertainment
Royal Princess
Royal Princess
Royal Princess

13 Nights

Hawaii Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Victoria • San Francisco • San Diego • Los Angeles • Honolulu

1,790 reviews
Sep 21, 2024
Princess Cruises
Crown Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Crown Princess
Crown Princess Cabins
Crown Princess
Crown Princess Dining
Crown Princess
Crown Princess Activity/Entertainment
Crown Princess
Crown Princess
Crown Princess

11 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Victoria • San Francisco

2,249 reviews
Sep 13, 2024
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Crown Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Crown Princess
Crown Princess Cabins
Crown Princess
Crown Princess Dining
Crown Princess
Crown Princess Activity/Entertainment
Crown Princess
Crown Princess
Crown Princess

31 Nights

Transpacific Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Los Angeles • Honolulu • Maui • Moorea • Tahiti • Paihia • Auckland • Tauranga +4 more

2,249 reviews
Sep 24, 2024
Princess Cruises
7 Nights

U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Victoria • San Francisco • San Diego • Los Angeles

172 reviews
Sep 28, 2024
Princess Cruises
11 Nights

Pacific Northwest Cruise

Port: Seattle • Victoria • San Francisco • Los Angeles • San Diego • Seattle

739 reviews
Sep 29, 2024
Princess Cruises
3 Nights

U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • San Francisco

1,994 reviews
Sep 26, 2024
Princess Cruises
16 Nights

Hawaii Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Hilo • Maui • Kauai • Honolulu • Ensenada • San Francisco

1,994 reviews
Sep 29, 2024
Princess Cruises
7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Endicott Arm • Juneau • Skagway • Victoria • Seattle

739 reviews
Princess Cruises
4 Nights

U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Victoria • San Francisco

1,030 reviews
Sep 24, 2024
Princess Cruises
10 Nights

Canada / New England Cruise

Port: Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax • Saint John • Boston

1,884 reviews
Sep 27, 2024
Princess Cruises
7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • College Fjord • Whittier

1,790 reviews
Sep 7, 2024
Princess Cruises
7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Ketchikan • Victoria • Seattle

172 reviews
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

36 Nights

Transpacific Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Victoria • San Francisco • San Diego • Los Angeles • Honolulu • Kona +7 more

1,790 reviews
Sep 21, 2024
Princess Cruises
16 Nights

Hawaii Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Kona • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Vancouver

1,994 reviews
Sep 10, 2024
Princess Cruises
