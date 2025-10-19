Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Princess October 2025 Cruises

Princess October 2025 Cruises

11 Nights

Mexico Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Manzanillo • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Cabo San Lucas • San Francisco

1,994 reviews
Oct 19, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
7 Nights

U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Santa Barbara • Los Angeles • San Diego • Ensenada • San Francisco

1,994 reviews
Oct 12, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
32 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Kauai • Honolulu • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Dravuni Island • Tahiti +2 more

1,030 reviews
Oct 15, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Hawaii Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Hilo • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Vancouver

1,032 reviews
Oct 5, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

21 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Southampton • Paris • Bilbao • Vigo • Madeira • Antigua • St. Thomas • Grand Cayman • Galveston

1,800 reviews
Oct 8, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Pacific Northwest Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Victoria • Vancouver • Seattle • San Francisco

1,994 reviews
Oct 5, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Hawaii Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Hilo • Ensenada • San Francisco

1,994 reviews
Oct 30, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Canada / New England Cruise

Port: New York • Newport • Boston • Portland • Halifax • New York

176 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Caribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Princess Cays • St. Thomas • Dominica • St. Lucia • Martinique • Antigua +1 more

2,787 reviews
Oct 28, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

Transcanal Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Puerto Vallarta • Huatulco • San Juan del Sur • Puntarenas • Fuerte Amador +3 more

1,032 reviews
Oct 28, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Canada / New England Cruise

Port: New York • Newport • Boston • Portland • Saint John • Halifax • New York

176 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Transcanal Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Aruba • Curacao • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Colon • Limon Bay • Grand Cayman +1 more

2,787 reviews
Oct 16, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

23 Nights

Transcanal Cruise

Port: Vancouver • San Francisco • San Diego • Santa Barbara • Los Angeles • Puerto Vallarta +7 more

1,032 reviews
Oct 21, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Canada / New England Cruise

Port: Boston • Portland • Saint John • Halifax • Sydney • Charlottetown • Saguenay Fjord +1 more

739 reviews
Oct 9, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mexico Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

1,790 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

