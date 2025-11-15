Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Princess November 2025 Cruises

We found you 55 cruises

11 Nights

Mexico Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Manzanillo • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Cabo San Lucas • San Francisco

1,994 reviews
Nov 15, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

5 Nights

U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: San Francisco • San Diego • Ensenada • San Francisco

1,994 reviews
Nov 26, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Grand Princess
Grand Princess Cabins
Grand Princess
Grand Princess Dining
Grand Princess
Grand Princess Activity/Entertainment
Grand Princess
Grand Princess
Grand Princess

7 Nights

Caribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: San Juan • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Vincent • Barbados • San Juan

1,614 reviews
Nov 2, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Galveston • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Roatan • Galveston

1,800 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Transcanal Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Falmouth • Limon Bay • Panama Canal • Colon • Aruba +2 more

2,787 reviews
Nov 29, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: New York • St. Maarten • St. Kitts • St. Lucia • Curacao • Aruba • Fort Lauderdale

176 reviews
Nov 1, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

18 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Singapore • Ho Chi Minh City • Nha Trang • Lombok • Darwin • Cairns • Airlie Beach +1 more

172 reviews
Nov 18, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Princess Cays • San Juan • St. Thomas • Fort Lauderdale

46 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

20 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Manzanillo • Puntarenas • Fuerte Amador • Manta • Lima • Pisco • Coquimbo +1 more

1,030 reviews
Nov 16, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

53 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Manzanillo • Puntarenas • Fuerte Amador • Manta • Lima • Pisco • Coquimbo +17 more

1,030 reviews
Nov 16, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

28 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Adelaide • Melbourne • Hobart • Sydney • Newcastle • Brisbane • Airlie Beach +10 more

2,249 reviews
Nov 17, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Transcanal Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Aruba • Panama Canal • Fuerte Amador • Puntarenas • San Juan del Sur +3 more

1,884 reviews
Nov 2, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Mexico Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

1,790 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Princess Cays • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Kitts • Tortola +1 more

176 reviews
Nov 13, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Toba • Osaka • Taipei • Hong Kong • Ho Chi Minh City • Singapore

929 reviews
Nov 25, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

