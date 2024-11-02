Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

7 Nights

U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Ensenada • San Diego • Los Angeles • Santa Barbara • San Francisco

1,994 reviews
Nov 2, 2024
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Mexican Riviera Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Loreto • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

739 reviews
Nov 21, 2024
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Mexican Riviera Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Loreto • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Los Angeles

739 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Rome • Sardinia • Malaga • Casablanca • Madeira • Tenerife • Fort Lauderdale

2,787 reviews
Nov 10, 2024
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Mexico Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Manzanillo • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Cabo San Lucas • San Francisco

1,994 reviews
Nov 16, 2024
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Santa Barbara • Los Angeles • San Diego • Ensenada • San Francisco

1,994 reviews
Nov 9, 2024
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

18 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Kitts • Fortaleza • Rio de Janeiro • Montevideo • Buenos Aires

1,030 reviews
Nov 13, 2024
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Athens • Mykonos • Limassol • Rhodes • Kusadasi • Crete • Katakolon • Naples • Rome

1,234 reviews
Nov 24, 2024
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

5 Nights

U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Ensenada • San Diego • San Francisco

1,994 reviews
Nov 27, 2024
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mexico Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

172 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Galveston • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Roatan • Galveston

1,800 reviews
Nov 10, 2024
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

28 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Athens • Mykonos • Limassol • Rhodes • Kusadasi • Crete • Katakolon • Naples • Rome • Sardinia +6 more

1,234 reviews
Nov 24, 2024
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

17 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Southampton • Cherbourg • Vigo • Lisbon • Madeira • King's Wharf • Fort Lauderdale

322 reviews
Nov 28, 2024
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Tortola • St. Kitts • Antigua • St. Maarten • St. Thomas • Grand Turk +1 more

176 reviews
Nov 16, 2024
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Europe Cruise

Port: Southampton • Lisbon • Seville • Cartagena • Barcelona • Malaga • Gibraltar • La Coruna +1 more

322 reviews
Nov 2, 2024
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

