Princess March 2025 Cruises

We found you 57 cruises

16 Nights

Hawaii Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Hilo • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Ensenada • Los Angeles

1,614 reviews
Mar 23, 2025
Princess Cruises
16 Nights

Hawaii Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Hilo • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Ensenada • San Francisco

1,994 reviews
Mar 19, 2025
Princess Cruises
11 Nights

Mexico Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Manzanillo • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Cabo San Lucas • San Francisco

1,994 reviews
Mar 8, 2025
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Mystery Island • Suva • Dravuni Island • Lautoka • Sydney

1,790 reviews
Mar 16, 2025
Princess Cruises
15 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Madeira • Casablanca • La Coruna • Southampton

322 reviews
Mar 9, 2025
Princess Cruises
7 Nights

Mexico Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

172 reviews
Princess Cruises
14 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Tenerife • Cartagena • Valencia • Barcelona

46 reviews
Mar 22, 2025
Princess Cruises
6 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Galveston • Costa Maya • Roatan • Cozumel • Galveston

1,800 reviews
Mar 3, 2025
Princess Cruises
10 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Beppu • Aburatsu • Kagoshima • Nagasaki • Pusan • Sasebo • Toba • Tokyo

929 reviews
Mar 15, 2025
Princess Cruises
12 Nights

Caribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: Galveston • Cozumel • Aruba • Curacao • Antigua • Tortola • Fort Lauderdale

1,800 reviews
Mar 23, 2025
Princess Cruises
10 Nights

Mexican Riviera Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • La Paz • Loreto • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

1,614 reviews
Mar 13, 2025
Princess Cruises
21 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Tenerife • Cartagena • Valencia • Barcelona • Gibraltar • Marseille +3 more

46 reviews
Mar 22, 2025
Princess Cruises
8 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • San Juan • Grand Turk • Port Canaveral

2,787 reviews
Mar 23, 2025
Princess Cruises
32 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Puerto Madryn • Stanley • Cape Horn • Ushuaia • Punta Arenas +11 more

1,030 reviews
Mar 7, 2025
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

Transcanal Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Puerto Vallarta • Huatulco • Puerto Chiapas • Puntarenas • Fuerte Amador +3 more

1,032 reviews
Mar 25, 2025
Princess Cruises
