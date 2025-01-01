Princess July 2026 Cruises

Powered by AI

We found you 63 cruises

Royal Princess
Royal Princess
Royal Princess Cabins
Royal Princess
Royal Princess Dining
Royal Princess
Royal Princess Activity/Entertainment
Royal Princess
Royal Princess
Royal Princess

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Ketchikan • Victoria • Seattle

1,810
Princess Cruises
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Regal Princess
Regal Princess Cabins
Regal Princess
Regal Princess Dining
Regal Princess
Regal Princess Activity/Entertainment
Regal Princess
Regal Princess
Regal Princess

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Princess Cays • San Juan • St. Thomas • Fort Lauderdale

1,826
Jul 18, 2026
Princess Cruises
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess Cabins
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess Dining
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess Activity/Entertainment
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess

12 Nights

12 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Skagen • Oslo • Gdansk • Klaipeda • Riga • Tallinn • Helsinki • Stockholm • Visby+1 more

1,046
Jul 26, 2026
Princess Cruises
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Regal Princess
Regal Princess Cabins
Regal Princess
Regal Princess Dining
Regal Princess
Regal Princess Activity/Entertainment
Regal Princess
Regal Princess
Regal Princess

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Princess Cays • Amber Cove • Grand Turk • Fort Lauderdale

1,826
Jul 4, 2026
Princess Cruises
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Hubbard Glacier • College Fjord • Anchorage

1,041
Princess Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Southampton • Valencia • Barcelona • Toulon • Florence • Rome • Sardinia • Southampton

351
Jul 18, 2026
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Anchorage • Hubbard Glacier • Glacier Bay • Skagway • Juneau • Ketchikan • Vancouver

1,041
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Corfu • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Naples • Rome

205
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Santorini • Corfu • Taormina • Barcelona

122
Jul 11, 2026
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Gibraltar • Marseille • Genoa • Florence • Rome

122
Jul 18, 2026
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Toba • Kochi • Jelu Island • Kagoshima • Tokyo

941
Jul 21, 2026
Princess Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Endicott Arm • Prince Rupert • San Francisco

2,014
Princess Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Roatan • Port Canaveral • San Juan • Amber Cove+2 more

2,820
Princess Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Cozumel • Belize City • Roatan • Fort Lauderdale • Princess Cays+3 more

1,826
Jul 25, 2026
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • College Fjord • Anchorage

1,633
Princess Cruises

Related Cruises

Carnival July 2026 Cruises

Carnival July 2026 Cruises

Celebrity July 2026 Cruises

Celebrity July 2026 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) July 2026 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) July 2026 Cruises

Royal Caribbean July 2026 Cruises

Royal Caribbean July 2026 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.