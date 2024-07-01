Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Princess January 2026 Cruises

We found you 63 cruises

Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
17 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia • Antarctica • Stanley • Montevideo +1 more

1,030 reviews
Princess Cruises
Ship Exterior on Ruby Princess
11 Nights

Mexico Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Manzanillo • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Cabo San Lucas • San Francisco

1,994 reviews
Jan 18, 2026
Princess Cruises
Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
7 Nights

Caribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: San Juan • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Vincent • Barbados • San Juan

1,614 reviews
Jan 11, 2026
Princess Cruises
Ship Exterior on Ruby Princess
16 Nights

Hawaii Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Hilo • Honolulu • Maui • Kauai • Ensenada • San Francisco

1,994 reviews
Jan 2, 2026
Princess Cruises
14 Nights

Caribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: San Juan • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Antigua • Dominica • Barbados • San Juan • St. Thomas +5 more

1,614 reviews
Jan 18, 2026
Princess Cruises
7 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Galveston • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Roatan • Galveston

1,800 reviews
Princess Cruises
16 Nights

Hawaii Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Hilo • Ensenada • San Francisco

1,994 reviews
Jan 29, 2026
Princess Cruises
11 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Brisbane • Noumea • Isle of Pines • Port Vila • Luganville • Mystery Island • Brisbane

2,249 reviews
Jan 22, 2026
Princess Cruises
3 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Eden • Sydney

172 reviews
Jan 15, 2026
Princess Cruises
7 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Princess Cays • San Juan • St. Thomas • Fort Lauderdale

46 reviews
Princess Cruises
12 Nights

Transcanal Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Aruba • Curacao • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Colon • Limon Bay • Grand Cayman +1 more

2,787 reviews
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Brisbane • Newcastle • Eden • Port Arthur • Hobart • Sydney • Brisbane

2,249 reviews
Jan 12, 2026
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

81 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Fuerte Amador • Puntarenas • Puerto Chiapas +28 more

1,032 reviews
Jan 5, 2026
Princess Cruises
8 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Belize City • Roatan • Port Canaveral

322 reviews
Jan 25, 2026
Princess Cruises
12 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Suva • Dravuni Island • Lautoka • Sydney

172 reviews
Jan 3, 2026
Princess Cruises
