Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Princess February 2026 Cruises

Princess February 2026 Cruises

We found you 46 cruises

5 Nights

U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: San Francisco • San Diego • Ensenada • San Francisco

1,996 reviews
Feb 14, 2026
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Grand Princess
Grand Princess Cabins
Grand Princess
Grand Princess Dining
Grand Princess
Grand Princess Activity/Entertainment
Grand Princess
Grand Princess
Grand Princess

7 Nights

Caribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: San Juan • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Vincent • Barbados • San Juan

1,615 reviews
Feb 8, 2026
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

18 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Rio de Janeiro • Tenerife • Lanzarote • Casablanca • Gibraltar • Barcelona

1,032 reviews
Feb 11, 2026
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Royal Princess
Royal Princess
Royal Princess Cabins
Royal Princess
Royal Princess Dining
Royal Princess
Royal Princess Activity/Entertainment
Royal Princess
Royal Princess
Royal Princess

7 Nights

Mexico Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

1,794 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

25 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Rio de Janeiro • Tenerife • Lanzarote • Casablanca • Gibraltar • Barcelona +5 more

1,032 reviews
Feb 11, 2026
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: San Juan • St. Croix • Dominica • St. Lucia • Grenada • Barbados • San Juan

1,615 reviews
Feb 15, 2026
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Transcanal Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Falmouth • Limon Bay • Panama Canal • Colon • Aruba +2 more

2,789 reviews
Feb 21, 2026
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

Hawaii Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Hilo • Ensenada • Los Angeles

1,885 reviews
Feb 4, 2026
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Galveston • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Roatan • Galveston

1,803 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Hawaii Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Hilo • Ensenada • San Francisco

1,996 reviews
Feb 19, 2026
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Transcanal Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Aruba • Panama Canal • Fuerte Amador • Puntarenas • San Juan del Sur +3 more

1,235 reviews
Feb 25, 2026
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Princess Cays • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Kitts • Tortola +1 more

180 reviews
Feb 15, 2026
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Caribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Princess Cays • St. Thomas • Dominica • Barbados • Martinique • Antigua +1 more

180 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Princess Cays • San Juan • St. Thomas • Fort Lauderdale

49 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • San Juan • Grand Turk • Port Canaveral

326 reviews
Feb 8, 2026
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival February 2026 Cruises

Carnival February 2026 Cruises

Celebrity February 2026 Cruises

Celebrity February 2026 Cruises

Holland America Line February 2026 Cruises

Holland America Line February 2026 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) February 2026 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) February 2026 Cruises

Royal Caribbean February 2026 Cruises

Royal Caribbean February 2026 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions February 2026 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions February 2026 Cruises

Swan Hellenic February 2026 Cruises

Swan Hellenic February 2026 Cruises

Windstar February 2026 Cruises

Windstar February 2026 Cruises

Viking River February 2026 Cruises

Viking River February 2026 Cruises

Azamara February 2026 Cruises

Azamara February 2026 Cruises

Celestyal February 2026 Cruises

Celestyal February 2026 Cruises

Scenic River February 2026 Cruises

Scenic River February 2026 Cruises

Emerald River Cruises February 2026 Cruises

Emerald River Cruises February 2026 Cruises

Quark Expeditions February 2026 Cruises

Quark Expeditions February 2026 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions February 2026 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions February 2026 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages February 2026 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages February 2026 Cruises

Viking Expeditions February 2026 Cruises

Viking Expeditions February 2026 Cruises

Explora Journeys February 2026 Cruises

Explora Journeys February 2026 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) February 2026 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) February 2026 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 8th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.