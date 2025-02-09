Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Princess February 2025 Cruises

We found you 56 cruises

Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Grand Princess
Grand Princess Cabins
Grand Princess
Grand Princess Dining
Grand Princess
Grand Princess Activity/Entertainment
Grand Princess
Grand Princess
Grand Princess

16 Nights

Hawaii Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Hilo • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Ensenada • Los Angeles

1,614 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

47 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Perth • Port Louis • Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Mindelo • Madeira • Gibraltar • Syracuse +10 more

1,234 reviews
Feb 23, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Brisbane • Airlie Beach • Cairns • Port Douglas, Australia • Willis Island +3 more

929 reviews
Feb 10, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess Cabins
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess Dining
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess Activity/Entertainment
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess

14 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: San Antonio • Puerto Montt • Amalia Glacier • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia • Cape Horn • Stanley +3 more

1,030 reviews
Feb 21, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Caribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Antigua • Martinique • St. Kitts • Dominica • St. Thomas • Grand Turk +1 more

176 reviews
Feb 8, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

22 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Sydney • Alotau • Conflict Islands • Manila • Hong Kong • Taipei • Kagoshima • Kobe • Shimizu +1 more

929 reviews
Feb 21, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

New Zealand Cruise

Port: Sydney • Fjordland • Dunedin • Christchurch • Wellington • Napier • Tauranga • Auckland +2 more

2,249 reviews
Feb 8, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

5 Nights

U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: San Francisco • San Diego • Ensenada • San Francisco

1,994 reviews
Feb 15, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mexico Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

172 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Transcanal Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Bonaire • Aruba • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Colon • Limon Bay • Grand Cayman +1 more

1,884 reviews
Feb 28, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

6 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Galveston • Costa Maya • Roatan • Cozumel • Galveston

1,800 reviews
Feb 17, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Melbourne • Hobart • Fjordland • Dunedin • Christchurch • Paihia • Tauranga +1 more

1,790 reviews
Feb 15, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Hawaii Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Hilo • Ensenada • San Francisco

1,994 reviews
Feb 20, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • San Juan • Grand Turk • Port Canaveral

2,787 reviews
Feb 23, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Madeira • Seville • Malaga • Barcelona

739 reviews
Feb 18, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

