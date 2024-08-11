Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Princess August 2024 Cruises

Princess August 2024 Cruises

We found you 19 cruises

11 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Victoria • San Francisco

2,249 reviews
Aug 11, 2024
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Majestic Princess TA Listings Page Image
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess Cabins
Majestic Princess
CC Majestic Princess Restaurant
Majestic Princess
TA Majestic Princess Pool
Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess Activity/Entertainment
Majestic Princess

7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Endicott Arm • Juneau • Skagway • Victoria • Seattle

739 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Canada / New England Cruise

Port: Boston • Portland • Saint John • Halifax • Sydney • Charlottetown • Saguenay Fjord +1 more

1,884 reviews
Aug 28, 2024
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • College Fjord • Whittier

1,790 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Ketchikan • Victoria • Seattle

172 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Whittier • Hubbard Glacier • Glacier Bay • Skagway • Juneau • Ketchikan • Vancouver

1,030 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Whittier • Hubbard Glacier • Glacier Bay • Skagway • Juneau • Ketchikan • Vancouver

1,614 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Whittier • Hubbard Glacier • Glacier Bay • Icy Strait • Juneau • Ketchikan • Vancouver

1,790 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Canada / New England Cruise

Port: New York • Boston • Eastport • Saint John • Halifax • New York

176 reviews
Aug 31, 2024
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • College Fjord • Whittier +6 more

1,030 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Canada / New England Cruise

Port: New York • Newport • Boston • Bar Harbor • Saint John • Halifax • New York

176 reviews
Aug 24, 2024
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • College Fjord • Whittier

1,030 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Naples • Santorini • Istanbul • Mykonos • Athens

46 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Gibraltar • Marseille • Genoa • Florence • Rome

46 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Europe Cruise

Port: Rome • Sardinia • Sicily • Malta • Corfu • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Salerno • Rome

1,234 reviews
Aug 25, 2024
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

