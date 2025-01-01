Princess April 2026 Cruises

Powered by AI

We found you 66 cruises

Royal Princess
Royal Princess
Royal Princess Cabins
Royal Princess
Royal Princess Dining
Royal Princess
Royal Princess Activity/Entertainment
Royal Princess
Royal Princess
Royal Princess

7 Nights

7 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexican Riviera Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

1,810
Princess Cruises
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Regal Princess
Regal Princess Cabins
Regal Princess
Regal Princess Dining
Regal Princess
Regal Princess Activity/Entertainment
Regal Princess
Regal Princess
Regal Princess

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Princess Cays • San Juan • St. Thomas • Fort Lauderdale

1,826
Apr 25, 2026
Princess Cruises
Ship Exterior on Ruby Princess
Ruby Princess
Ruby Princess Cabins
Ruby Princess
Ruby Princess Dining
Ruby Princess
Ruby Princess Activity/Entertainment
Ruby Princess
Ruby Princess
Ruby Princess

7 Nights

7 Nights  Pacific CoastalPacific Northwest Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Victoria • Vancouver • Seattle • San Francisco

2,014
Apr 26, 2026
Princess Cruises
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Regal Princess
Regal Princess Cabins
Regal Princess
Regal Princess Dining
Regal Princess
Regal Princess Activity/Entertainment
Regal Princess
Regal Princess
Regal Princess

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernCaribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Bonaire • Curacao • Aruba • Fort Lauderdale

1,826
Apr 3, 2026
Princess Cruises
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

9 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Taipei • Hualien • Ryukyu Island • Okinawa • Tokyo

941
Apr 29, 2026
Princess Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  HawaiiHawaii Cruise

Port: Honolulu • Los Angeles • Victoria • Vancouver

205
Apr 26, 2026
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Princess Cays • Amber Cove • Grand Turk • Fort Lauderdale

1,826
Apr 11, 2026
Princess Cruises

15 Nights

15 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Mystery Island • Suva • Dravuni Island • Tauranga • Auckland • Sydney

2,266
Apr 25, 2026
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Santa Barbara • Los Angeles • San Diego • Ensenada • San Francisco

2,014
Apr 19, 2026
Princess Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernCaribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Princess Cays • St. Thomas • Dominica • St. Lucia • Martinique • Antigua+1 more

2,820
Apr 18, 2026
Princess Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Southampton • Valencia • Barcelona • Toulon • Florence • Rome • Sardinia • Southampton

351
Apr 11, 2026
Princess Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Sardinia • Cartagena • Gibraltar • La Coruna • Bilbao • Paris • Dover • Oslo+2 more

1,046
Apr 19, 2026
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Pacific CoastalPacific Northwest Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • San Diego • Santa Barbara • Astoria, Oregon • Victoria • Vancouver

1,810
Apr 25, 2026
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Sarande • Katakolon • Malta • Catania • Naples • Rome

1,046
Apr 12, 2026
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Santorini • Corfu • Taormina • Barcelona

122
Apr 18, 2026
Princess Cruises

Related Cruises

Carnival April 2026 Cruises

Carnival April 2026 Cruises

Celebrity April 2026 Cruises

Celebrity April 2026 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) April 2026 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) April 2026 Cruises

Royal Caribbean April 2026 Cruises

Royal Caribbean April 2026 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.