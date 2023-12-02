  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Paul Gauguin Cruises Luxury

Paul Gauguin Cruises Luxury

We found you 8 cruises

Paul Gauguin

10 Nights
South Pacific Cruise

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Huahine • Bora Bora •

Rangiroa • Fakarava • Society Islands • Moorea

+1 more

313 Reviews
Paul Gauguin Cruises
Paul Gauguin Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Paul Gauguin

7 Nights
South Pacific Cruise

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Huahine • Society Islands •

Bora Bora • Moorea • Tahiti

313 Reviews
Paul Gauguin Cruises
Paul Gauguin Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Paul Gauguin

11 Nights
South Pacific Cruise

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Huahine • Aitutaki •

Rarotonga • Bora Bora • Society Islands

+2 more

313 Reviews
Paul Gauguin Cruises
Paul Gauguin Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Paul Gauguin

14 Nights
South Pacific Cruise

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Fakarava • Omoa • Hiva Oa •

Hapatoni • Nuku Hiva • Huahine • Bora Bora

+3 more

313 Reviews
Paul Gauguin Cruises
Paul Gauguin Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

7 Nights
South Pacific Cruise

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Huahine • Raiatea •

Society Islands • Bora Bora • Moorea • Tahiti

313 Reviews
Paul Gauguin Cruises
Paul Gauguin Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Nights
South Pacific Cruise

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Moorea • Society Islands •

Bora Bora • Aitutaki • Vavau • Savusavu • Suva

+2 more

313 Reviews
Paul Gauguin Cruises
Paul Gauguin Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Nights
South Pacific Cruise

Ports:Lautoka (leaving) • Beqa • Suva • Savusavu •

Vavau • Aitutaki • Bora Bora • Society Islands

+2 more

313 Reviews
Paul Gauguin Cruises
Paul Gauguin Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
South Pacific Cruise

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Fakarava • Omoa • Hiva Oa •

Hapatoni • Hatiheu • Hakahau • Rangiroa

+3 more

313 Reviews
Paul Gauguin Cruises
Paul Gauguin Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Paul Gauguin Cruises Family Cruises

Paul Gauguin Cruises Gay & Lesbian Cruises

Paul Gauguin Cruises Romantic and Honeymoon Cruises

Paul Gauguin Cruises Senior Cruises

Paul Gauguin Cruises Fitness & Health Cruises

Paul Gauguin Cruises Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map