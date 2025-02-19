Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Pandaw February 2025 Cruises

We found you 10 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Nights

Phnom Penh And Siem Reap

Port: Phnom Penh • Cambodia • Angkor • Siem Reap

11 reviews
Feb 19, 2025
Pandaw River Cruises
View All Prices

21 Nights

Halong Bay, Red River & Laos Mekong

Port: Vientiane • Mekong • Ban Na San • Luang Prabang • Mekong • Luang Prabang • Mekong • Laos +11 more

Feb 17, 2025
Pandaw River Cruises
View All Prices
Bassac Pandaw
Bassac Pandaw

4 Nights

Phnom Penh And Siem Reap

Port: Phnom Penh • Cambodia • Angkor • Siem Reap

Pandaw River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

The Brahmaputra

Port: Guwahati • Assami • Tezpur • Silghat • Kaziranga • Guwahati

6 reviews
Pandaw River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

The Upper Ganges River

Port: Kolkata • Ganges • Bhagalpur • Monghyr • Mokameh • Barh • Patna • Varanasi

7 reviews
Feb 17, 2025
Pandaw River Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Halong Bay And Red River

Port: Halong Bay • Viet Hai • Vietnam • Nam Dinh • Phat Diem • Thanh Pho Ninh Binh • Hanoi +2 more

6 reviews
Feb 28, 2025
Pandaw River Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Best Of Laos & Northern Thailand

Port: Paris • Vientiane • Mekong • Ban Na San • Luang Prabang • Mekong • Luang Prabang • Mekong +4 more

Feb 17, 2025
Pandaw River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Classic Mekong

Port: Siem Reap • Angkor Ban • Cambodia • Phnom Penh • Chau Doc • Ben Tre • Saigon

Feb 1, 2025
Pandaw River Cruises
View All Prices

21 Nights

Halong Bay, Red River & Laos Mekong

Port: Vientiane • Mekong • Ban Na San • Luang Prabang • Mekong • Luang Prabang • Mekong • Laos +11 more

6 reviews
Feb 28, 2025
Pandaw River Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Classic Mekong

Port: Siem Reap • Angkor Ban • Cambodia • Phnom Penh • Chau Doc • Ben Tre • Saigon

11 reviews
Feb 9, 2025
Pandaw River Cruises
View All Prices

