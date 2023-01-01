Pandaw Cruises

63 Reviews
Kindat Pandaw

About Pandaw Cruises

Pandaw spearheaded small ship cruising in Asian destinations and one of the only lines offering sailings in remote areas, such as the Upper Chindwin in Myanmar (Burma) and the Upper Mekong in Laos. The line's river vessels replicate the traditional brass and teak ships of the old Irrawaddy Flotilla Company. The line is known for its "go with the flow" vibe.

  • More about Pandaw River Cruises

  • Who goes on Pandaw cruise ships?

  • Do I have to dress up on a Pandaw cruise?

We found you 29 cruises

RV Kalaw Pandaw
Kalaw Pandaw

7 Night
The Lower Ganges River

7 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Kindat Pandaw
Kindat Pandaw

10 Night
The Full Brahmaputra

6 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Bassac Pandaw
Bassac Pandaw

7 Night
Classic Mekong

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
RV Kalaw Pandaw
Kalaw Pandaw

7 Night
The Upper Ganges River

7 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Night
Phnom Penh And Siem Reap

11 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

16 Night
Best Of Laos & Northern Thailand

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship

21 Night
Halong Bay, Red River & Laos Mekong

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship

10 Night
The Laos Mekong

2 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

10 Night
The Laos Mekong

1 Review
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

14 Night
The Lower Ganges & Brahmaputra River

6 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Classic Mekong

11 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

4 Night
Phnom Penh And Siem Reap

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship

7 Night
The Brahmaputra

6 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
The Upper Ganges River

7 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

10 Night
Halong Bay And Red River

6 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

Pandaw Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Pandaw cruise ships?

Pandaw primarily attracts mature and well-traveled people, all sharing a sense of adventure. Most are from the U.S., U.K., Australia and mainland Europe, and friendships develop quickly over shared experiences and the ships' intimate atmosphere.

Do I have to dress up on a Pandaw cruise?

No. The atmosphere is informal and relaxed, and the main requirement is for passengers to dress for comfort. Most people change for dinner, but again the emphasis is on casual rather than chic attire. Layers and long sleeves are needed to sit out on the deck at night.

Is everything free on Pandaw cruises?

Almost. Pandaw offers a mostly inclusive experience -- all bottled water, soft drinks, juices, tea, coffee and locally produced beer and spirits are included. Daily shore excursions (followed by a complimentary shoe cleaning service) and all meals are included in the cruise fares, as well. Wines and imported spirits are available at an additional cost. Tips are also extra.

What are Pandaw’s most popular activities?

From its earliest days, the Pandaw concept has been deeply rooted in discovering local culture and history. Among the most popular activities are the daily briefings, countryside walks, jungle speedboat and ox cart rides, and cultural performances. Onboard cooking demonstrations usually draw an audience but, generally speaking, most passengers prefer to spend their time sitting outside, on the promenade decks relaxing and socializing.

Why go with Pandaw?

  • Ships offer promenade decks with panoramic views.
  • Itineraries feature remote, hard-to-reach destinations.
  • Fares include daily shore excursions.
  • Complimentary (most) beverages, local beer, spirits.

Best for: Adventurous, active travelers interested in exploring remote places

Not for: Big-ship cruisers for whom the ship is the main draw, and anyone with mobility issues

Pandaw River Cruises Cruiser Reviews

A UNIQUE RIVER CRUISE EXPERIENCE IN ASIA

After your first cruise you are entitled to free drinks and also receive US$50 towards laundry costs which are the lowest I have seen whilst cruising; eg US$2 for a washed and folded tee shirt Many of their cruises, as is this, have no single supplement and obviously will have a lower number aboard.There are no formalities.Read More
User Avatar
Mick Wilts

many10+ Cruises

Age 82s

Amazing

It was a great experience, not just walking around the market and looking, but coming into contact with the people.The service on board is incredible.Read More
User Avatar
Jutta Margartete

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 56s

Extraordinary Service on the Brahmaputra River

This was our second Pandaw cruise and each time we have been amazed by the quality of service and the dedication of every crew member we encountered.Simple but extremely comfortable accommodations matched with friendly, impeccable service from every member of the crew.Read More
User Avatar
thom2154

few6-10 Cruises

Age 82s

A Trip of a Lifetime

This 12 night and 13 day cruise on the Ganges River in India was the trip of a lifetime.Actually this was our fourth cruise with Pandaw and we had the same conclusion from each previous cruise.Read More
User Avatar
Thailand Bill

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 81s

Related Cruises

Mekong Pandaw

Mekong Pandaw

11 Reviews
Pandaw II

Pandaw II

7 Reviews
Bassac Pandaw

Bassac Pandaw

Orient Pandaw

Orient Pandaw

3 Reviews
Indochina Pandaw

Indochina Pandaw

3 Reviews
Angkor Pandaw

Angkor Pandaw

6 Reviews
Katha Pandaw

Katha Pandaw

9 Reviews
Kalay Pandaw

Kalay Pandaw

2 Reviews
Tonle Pandaw

Tonle Pandaw

2 Reviews
Kindat Pandaw

Kindat Pandaw

6 Reviews
RV Kalaw Pandaw

RV Kalaw Pandaw

7 Reviews
Kha Byoo Pandaw

Kha Byoo Pandaw

Laos Pandaw

Laos Pandaw

1 Review
Andaman Explorer

Andaman Explorer

2 Reviews
Zawgyi Pandaw

Zawgyi Pandaw

2 Reviews
Sabaidee Pandaw

Sabaidee Pandaw

2 Reviews
Champa Pandaw

Champa Pandaw

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.