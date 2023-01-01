Pandaw Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview
Who goes on Pandaw cruise ships?
Pandaw primarily attracts mature and well-traveled people, all sharing a sense of adventure. Most are from the U.S., U.K., Australia and mainland Europe, and friendships develop quickly over shared experiences and the ships' intimate atmosphere.
Do I have to dress up on a Pandaw cruise?
No. The atmosphere is informal and relaxed, and the main requirement is for passengers to dress for comfort. Most people change for dinner, but again the emphasis is on casual rather than chic attire. Layers and long sleeves are needed to sit out on the deck at night.
Is everything free on Pandaw cruises?
Almost. Pandaw offers a mostly inclusive experience -- all bottled water, soft drinks, juices, tea, coffee and locally produced beer and spirits are included. Daily shore excursions (followed by a complimentary shoe cleaning service) and all meals are included in the cruise fares, as well. Wines and imported spirits are available at an additional cost. Tips are also extra.
What are Pandaw’s most popular activities?
From its earliest days, the Pandaw concept has been deeply rooted in discovering local culture and history. Among the most popular activities are the daily briefings, countryside walks, jungle speedboat and ox cart rides, and cultural performances. Onboard cooking demonstrations usually draw an audience but, generally speaking, most passengers prefer to spend their time sitting outside, on the promenade decks relaxing and socializing.
Why go with Pandaw?
- Ships offer promenade decks with panoramic views.
- Itineraries feature remote, hard-to-reach destinations.
- Fares include daily shore excursions.
- Complimentary (most) beverages, local beer, spirits.
Best for: Adventurous, active travelers interested in exploring remote places
Not for: Big-ship cruisers for whom the ship is the main draw, and anyone with mobility issues