Oceanwide Expeditions, which sails primarily in Antarctica and the Arctic, owns its fleet of small ships, all with ice-strengthened hulls; cruises are super active and require a high level of fitness. The line has been offering "basecamp" sailings since 2010; a basecamp voyage includes hiking, snowshoeing, kayaking, mountaineering and camping out overnight.

Not for: Anyone with an aversion to hourslong hikes and snowshoeing; anyone who can't navigate a steep gangway

Best for: Hardy, super adventurous types who don't mind pitching in to haul kayaks or pitch a tent

Oceanwide Expeditions also has an onboard helicopter on certain itineraries aboard MV Ortelius. And helicopter excursions on those sailings are in high demand.

An Oceanwide Expeditions cruise is all about wildlife and nature, and the cruise line programs its itineraries to give you access to as many landings by Zodiac as weather conditions permit. All of the activities offered are popular, including guided Zodiac sailings, hiking, kayaking and snowshoeing. Camping overnight in Antarctica is popular among the hardiest cruisers.

Shore excursions, usually by Zodiac and including helicopter rides on MV Ortelius, are included. On select cruises, the company provides rubber boots in your size with advance notice. For "basecamp" cruises, camping gear and kayaking are included, as well. Transfers, internet service, laundry, wine with meals, drinks at the bar and gratuities are extra. The onboard currency is euro.

No. The vibe onboard is casual. Plan to dress for comfort and warmth rather than to impress.

Oceanwide Expeditions draws passengers from the U.S., Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan and China, all of whom share a passion for exploration, nature and wildlife. Expect to meet people in their mid-40s to mid-60s. Younger travelers are more prominent on the most adventurous sailings, and it's not unusual to see fit cruisers in their 70s and 80s on any sailing. (Children must be at least 3 years old to sail.) Solo travelers are welcome, though the line does charge a single supplement for solo cabins, or you can request that the line find a roommate for you.

We had an amazing time, even in the midst of the Covid pandemic.We saw gentoo, adelie, and chinstrap penguins, birds (albatross, petrols, shags, and skuas), several types of whales (fin, humpback and minke), as well as weddell seals, crab-eater seals and even a leopard seal close up!

Although Jordi on one hiking day had lost a little bit the sight for the group that he served the guides in general were very engaged in their job - Jordi has written a perfect log book and could do any job that occurred, Christian has the talent to share his enthusiasm with the whole group and keep the moods high even in fog and rain; both of them held very interesting and vivid lectures.The whole crew conveyed the impression that they fit together and are a real team - and that had an impact on the atmosphere among the passengers as one could see at the very cordial good-bye and the announcements at CNP airfield to the group following us ("You can be glad, you will have great guides!

The hotel staff were friendly and very kind, the food was very good without being overly "posh" , the helicopter team were friendly and enthusiastic and the Captain (Per) not only inspired confidence but was also very much part of the team (he was seen regularly doing non captain jobs like filling the coffee machine).The captain's good judgement got us right into the Ross Sea and we reached all the historic huts and the McMurdo dry valleys and I think the sea froze solid two days after we left.

The highlights obviously was the wonderful ship, the beautiful places that we visited and the incredible wildlife, but it was really all canceled out by the unfriendly and superior attitudes of some of the expedition guides, and the fact none of the main highlights of South Georgia were seen.The main disappointment of the trip was not seeing ANY of the main highlights of South Georgia Island (such as the massive colonies of King penguins).

