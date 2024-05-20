  • Newsletter
Oceania Gay & Lesbian Cruises

Oceania Gay & Lesbian Cruises

We found you 66 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Regatta

16 Nights
Southeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Yokohama (leaving) • Shimizu • Kobe • Hiroshima •

Aburatsu • East China Sea • Ryukyu Island

+8 more

417 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regatta

10 Nights
Alaska Cruise

Ports:Seward (leaving) • Homer • Kodiak •

Hubbard Glacier • Icy Strait • Skagway • Juneau

+4 more

417 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regatta

12 Nights
Pacific Northwest Cruise

Ports:Vancouver (leaving) • Inside Passage •

Ketchikan • Sitka • Wrangell • Prince Rupert

+5 more

417 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regatta

25 Nights
Transpacific Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Pacific Ocean •

San Francisco • Pacific Ocean • Astoria, Oregon

+17 more

417 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Nights
Tahiti Cruise

Ports:Honolulu (leaving) • Kauai • Maui • Kailua •

Hilo • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Raiatea

+2 more

417 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
Tahiti Cruise

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Bora Bora • Raiatea •

Rangiroa • Nuku Hiva • Hilo • Kailua • Maui

+2 more

417 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Alaska Cruise

Ports:Seattle (leaving) • Outside Passage • Ketchikan •

Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Haines • Juneau

+6 more

417 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

20 Nights
Southeast Asia Cruise

Ports:Hong Kong (leaving) • South China Sea • Hanoi •

Hue • South China Sea • Ho Chi Minh City

+9 more

417 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Auckland (leaving) • Tauranga • Napier • Picton •

Christchurch • Dunedin • Bluff • Milford Sound

+3 more

417 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Alaska Cruise

Ports:Seattle (leaving) • Inside Passage • Ketchikan •

Juneau • Sitka • Outside Passage • Victoria

+1 more

417 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Alaska Cruise

Ports:Seattle (leaving) • Outside Passage • Ketchikan •

Juneau • Sitka • Outside Passage • Victoria

+1 more

417 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

19 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Vancouver (leaving) • Inside Passage •

Ketchikan • Sitka • Wrangell • Prince Rupert

+11 more

417 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Alaska Cruise

Ports:Vancouver (leaving) • Outside Passage •

Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Hubbard Glacier

+7 more

417 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

23 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • San Diego •

Pacific Ocean • La Paz • Mazatlan • Manzanillo

+16 more

417 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Alaska Cruise

Ports:Seattle (leaving) • Inside Passage • Ketchikan •

Juneau • Skagway • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier

+4 more

417 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

