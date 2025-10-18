Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Oceania October 2025 Cruises

Oceania October 2025 Cruises

We found you 34 cruises

10 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Naples • Taormina • Malta • Tunis • Florence • Monaco • Marseille +2 more

300 reviews
Oct 18, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

41 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Boston • Newport • Hamilton • St. George • St. Barts • Antigua • St. Lucia • Barbados +18 more

233 reviews
Oct 27, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Canada Cruise

Port: New York • Boston • Portland • Saint John • Halifax • Sydney • Saguenay Fjord • Quebec City +1 more

Oct 18, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Canada Cruise

Port: New York • Boston • Portland • Saint John • Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • Sydney • Halifax +1 more

Oct 4, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Portimao • Casablanca • Seville • Tangier • Almeria • Barcelona • Marseille +2 more

300 reviews
Oct 4, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Rome • La Spezia • Naples • Taormina • Argostoli • Katakolon • Athens • Santorini +2 more

117 reviews
Oct 29, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Canada Cruise

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • Baie-Comeau • Sept-Iles • Havre St. Pierre +6 more

233 reviews
Oct 16, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Dikili • Bodrum • Kusadasi • Santorini • Rhodes • Limassol • Marmaris +3 more

830 reviews
Oct 16, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Alicante • Motril • Lanzarote • Tenerife • Madeira • Tangier • Lisbon

300 reviews
Oct 28, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

23 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Rome • Salerno • Palermo • Malta • Aghios Nikolaos • Marmaris • Antalya • Kos +13 more

830 reviews
Oct 4, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

15 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Haikou • Hanoi • Sanya • Hue • Ho Chi Minh City • Singapore • Koh Samui +1 more

804 reviews
Oct 22, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Canada Cruise

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • Sydney • Halifax • Boston • Newport • New York +2 more

Oct 29, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Yokohama • Nagoya • Kobe • Hiroshima • Kagoshima • Shanghai • Okinawa • Taipei +2 more

804 reviews
Oct 8, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

82 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Yokohama • Nagoya • Kobe • Hiroshima • Kagoshima • Shanghai • Okinawa • Taipei +43 more

804 reviews
Oct 8, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

49 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Haikou • Hanoi • Sanya • Hue • Ho Chi Minh City • Singapore • Koh Samui +21 more

804 reviews
Oct 22, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

