Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Oceania November 2025 Cruises

Oceania November 2025 Cruises

We found you 27 cruises

59 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Kailua • Hilo • Bora Bora • Raiatea • Huahine • Moorea +24 more

445 reviews
Nov 26, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

74 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Kailua • Hilo • Bora Bora • Raiatea • Huahine • Moorea +31 more

445 reviews
Nov 26, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

22 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Miami • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Belize City • Harvest Caye • Santo Tomas de Castilla • Roatan +8 more

830 reviews
Nov 29, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

21 Nights

Transpacific Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Kailua • Hilo • Bora Bora • Raiatea • Huahine • Moorea +1 more

445 reviews
Nov 26, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Caribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: Miami • Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire • Grenada • St. Lucia • St. Barts • Tortola • Miami

Nov 16, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

25 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Miami • Antigua • St. Lucia • Grenada • Scarborough • Santarem • Boca da Valeria +8 more

233 reviews
Nov 12, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

25 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Madeira • La Palma • Tenerife • Mindelo • Dakar • Banjul • Abidjan • Takoradi +4 more

300 reviews
Nov 7, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

54 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Miami • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Belize City • Harvest Caye • Santo Tomas de Castilla • Roatan +29 more

830 reviews
Nov 29, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Bangkok • Koh Samui • Melaka • Kelang • Penang • Langkawi • Phuket • Singapore

804 reviews
Nov 6, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

20 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Troy • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Limassol • Haifa • Aqaba • Safaga • Jeddah • Muscat +1 more

406 reviews
Nov 20, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

53 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Bangkok • Koh Samui • Melaka • Kelang • Penang • Langkawi • Phuket • Singapore • Surabaya • Bali +24 more

804 reviews
Nov 6, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

59 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Madeira • La Palma • Tenerife • Mindelo • Dakar • Banjul • Abidjan • Takoradi +21 more

300 reviews
Nov 7, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: Tenerife • San Sebastian • Barbados • Antigua • San Juan • Miami

830 reviews
Nov 17, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Panama Canal Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Ensenada • Cabo San Lucas • Acapulco • Puerto Quetzal • Corinto +3 more

445 reviews
Nov 2, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Dikili • Izmir • Athens • Taormina • Naples • Florence • Villefranche • Marseille +1 more

117 reviews
Nov 9, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival November 2025 Cruises

Carnival November 2025 Cruises

Celebrity November 2025 Cruises

Celebrity November 2025 Cruises

Holland America Line November 2025 Cruises

Holland America Line November 2025 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) November 2025 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) November 2025 Cruises

Princess November 2025 Cruises

Princess November 2025 Cruises

Royal Caribbean November 2025 Cruises

Royal Caribbean November 2025 Cruises

Star Clippers November 2025 Cruises

Star Clippers November 2025 Cruises

Costa November 2025 Cruises

Costa November 2025 Cruises

Avalon Waterways November 2025 Cruises

Avalon Waterways November 2025 Cruises

Celestyal November 2025 Cruises

Celestyal November 2025 Cruises

AmaWaterways November 2025 Cruises

AmaWaterways November 2025 Cruises

APT November 2025 Cruises

APT November 2025 Cruises

Riviera River November 2025 Cruises

Riviera River November 2025 Cruises

Viking Ocean November 2025 Cruises

Viking Ocean November 2025 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises November 2025 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises November 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions November 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions November 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages November 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages November 2025 Cruises

Scenic Ocean November 2025 Cruises

Scenic Ocean November 2025 Cruises

Emerald Yacht Cruises November 2025 Cruises

Emerald Yacht Cruises November 2025 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) November 2025 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) November 2025 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.