Oceania May 2026 Cruises

We found you 27 cruises

Nautica
Nautica
Nautica Cabins
Nautica
Nautica Dining
Nautica
Nautica Activity/Entertainment
Nautica
Nautica
Nautica

10 Nights

10 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Positano • Palermo • Olbia • Bastia • Piombino • Florence • Villefranche+3 more

429
May 22, 2026
Oceania Cruises
Marina
Marina
Marina Cabins
Marina
Marina Dining
Marina
Marina Activity/Entertainment
Marina
Marina
Marina

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Paris • Cherbourg • Dunkirk • Brugge • Amsterdam • Dover • Torbay • Southampton

860
May 24, 2026
Oceania Cruises
Sirena
Sirena
Sirena Cabins
Sirena
Sirena Dining
Sirena
Sirena Activity/Entertainment
Sirena
Sirena
Sirena

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Venice • Split • Dubrovnik • Corfu • Katakolon • Monemvasia, Greece • Mykonos • Pireaus

321
May 19, 2026
Oceania Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Riviera
Riviera
Riviera Cabins
Riviera
Riviera Dining
Riviera
Riviera Activity/Entertainment
Riviera
Riviera
Riviera

10 Nights

10 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Sitka • Icy Strait • Juneau • Wrangell • Victoria • Vancouver

827
May 25, 2026
Oceania Cruises
54 Nights

54 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Singapore • Malacca • Kelang • Penang • Langkawi • Phuket • Hambantota • Colombo+21 more

454
May 1, 2026
Oceania Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

20 Nights

20 Nights  TranspacificTranspacific Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Aormori • Hakodate • Kushiro • Kodiak • Whittier • Hubbard Glacier • Sitka • Wrangell+2 more

827
May 6, 2026
Oceania Cruises

20 Nights

20 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Dubai • Muscat • Jeddah • Safaga • Suez Canal • Santorini • Taormina • Sorrento • Olbia+2 more

139
May 13, 2026
Oceania Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  TransatlanticTransatlantic Cruise

Port: Miami • King's Wharf • Horta • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon

253
May 4, 2026
Oceania Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Rome • Salerno • Trapani • Tunis • Catania • Katakolon • Monemvasia, Greece • Santorini+2 more

429
May 1, 2026
Oceania Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Mykonos • Santorini • Crete • Katakolon • Gallipoli • Kotor • Dubrovnik+3 more

429
May 11, 2026
Oceania Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Porto • La Coruna • Gijon • Bilbao • St. Jean de Luz • Bordeaux • Saint-Malo+2 more

860
May 12, 2026
Oceania Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Southampton • Newcastle • Edinburgh • Aberdeen • Lerwick • Stornoway • Belfast • Dublin • Cork+1 more

253
May 26, 2026
Oceania Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Palamos • Marseille • Cannes • Saint-Tropez • Florence • Piombino • Rome

321
May 5, 2026
Oceania Cruises

30 Nights

30 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Singapore • Malacca • Kelang • Penang • Langkawi • Phuket • Hambantota • Colombo+9 more

454
May 1, 2026
Oceania Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Salerno • Taormina • Argostoli • Tirana • Hvar • Zadar • Venice

321
May 12, 2026
Oceania Cruises

