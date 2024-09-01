Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Oceania March 2026 Cruises

We found you 23 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Auckland • Paihia • Sydney • Townsville • Cairns • Darwin • Komodo Island • Bali +1 more

813 reviews
Mar 30, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Bermuda Cruise

Port: Miami • Charleston • Norfolk • King's Wharf • Freeport • Nassau • Great Stirrup Cay • Miami

Mar 21, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
11 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Richards Bay • Maputo • Toliara • Port Louis

412 reviews
Mar 24, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Bora Bora • Rarotonga • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Nuku Alofa • Suva +3 more

122 reviews
Mar 23, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
10 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Punta del Este • Itajai • Santos • Peraty • Ilha Grande • Buzios +1 more

837 reviews
Mar 7, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

31 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Punta del Este • Itajai • Santos • Peraty • Ilha Grande • Buzios +11 more

837 reviews
Mar 7, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

20 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Mumbai • Goa • Mangalore • Kochi • Maldives • Colombo • Hambantota • Phuket • Langkawi +4 more

304 reviews
Mar 11, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Rio de Janeiro • Recife • Amazon River • Alter do Chao • Boca da Valeria • Manaus +5 more

837 reviews
Mar 17, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Panama Canal Cruise

Port: Tampa • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Belize City • Roatan • Puerto Limon • Colon • Panama Canal +1 more

235 reviews
Mar 25, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Caribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: Miami • Aruba • Curacao • Grenada • St. Vincent • Martinique • Tortola • Miami

Mar 9, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

120 Nights

120 Night World Cruise

Port: San Diego • Honolulu • Kailua • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Moorea • Tahiti • Bora Bora +60 more

122 reviews
Mar 7, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

15 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Shanghai • Cheju City • Taipei • Hualien • Ryukyu Island • Nagasaki • Pusan • Beppu +4 more

450 reviews
Mar 7, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Transpacific Cruise

Port: San Diego • Honolulu • Kailua • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Moorea • Tahiti

122 reviews
Mar 7, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

20 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Tampa • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Belize City • Roatan • Puerto Limon • Colon • Panama Canal +8 more

235 reviews
Mar 25, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Sihanoukville • Bangkok • Ko Kood • Ho Chi Minh City • Sanya • Hanoi +1 more

304 reviews
Mar 31, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

