Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Oceania June 2025 Cruises

Oceania June 2025 Cruises

We found you 23 cruises

14 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Alicante • Malaga • Tangier • Lisbon • Bilbao • Bordeaux • Saint-Malo • Paris +1 more

830 reviews
Jun 16, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Oceania's new Vista docked alongside in Valletta, Malta on May 8, 2023 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Oceania Vista
Drinks in Martinis on Deck 6 aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Oceania Vista
Sailing the Mediterranean aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Oceania Vista
Stateroom aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Oceania Vista

10 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Oslo • Aalborg • Copenhagen • Kiel • Berlin • Ronne • Klaipeda • Tallinn • Helsinki +1 more

117 reviews
Jun 29, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Castellon de la Plana • Ibiza • Minorca • Sete • St. Raphael • Bastia • Rome +3 more

406 reviews
Jun 17, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Athens • Katakolon • Rome • Florence • Monaco • Marseille • Barcelona

830 reviews
Jun 9, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Juneau • Haines • Tracy Arm • Wrangell • Victoria +1 more

804 reviews
Jun 17, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Juneau • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Haines • Sitka +4 more

804 reviews
Jun 26, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Whittier • Hubbard Glacier • Icy Strait • Haines • Juneau • Ketchikan • Inside Passage +1 more

804 reviews
Jun 10, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

20 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • South China Sea • Hanoi • Hue • South China Sea • Ho Chi Minh City +9 more

445 reviews
Jun 3, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Southampton • Saint-Malo • Bordeaux • San Sebastian • Gijon • La Coruna • Bilbao +4 more

117 reviews
Jun 3, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Berlin • Karlskrona • Visby • Mariehamn • Vaasa • Kemi • Lulea • Sundsvall +1 more

300 reviews
Jun 14, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

25 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Bali • Komodo Island • Cruising • Darwin • Cruising • Thursday Island • Cruising • Cairns +10 more

445 reviews
Jun 23, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Europe - Northern Cruise

Port: Dublin • Belfast • Ullapool • Lerwick • Haugesund • Nordfjordeid • Trondheim • Alesund +3 more

300 reviews
Jun 3, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Norway Cruise

Port: Southampton • Newhaven • Invergordon • Lerwick • Vik • Alesund • Seydisfjordur • Akureyri +2 more

830 reviews
Jun 30, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

17 Nights

Transpacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva • Pacific Ocean • Honolulu • Hilo • Pacific Ocean +1 more

233 reviews
Jun 16, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

45 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • South China Sea • Hanoi • Hue • South China Sea • Ho Chi Minh City +26 more

445 reviews
Jun 3, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival June 2025 Cruises

Carnival June 2025 Cruises

Crystal June 2025 Cruises

Crystal June 2025 Cruises

Princess June 2025 Cruises

Princess June 2025 Cruises

Royal Caribbean June 2025 Cruises

Royal Caribbean June 2025 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions June 2025 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions June 2025 Cruises

Star Clippers June 2025 Cruises

Star Clippers June 2025 Cruises

Swan Hellenic June 2025 Cruises

Swan Hellenic June 2025 Cruises

Costa June 2025 Cruises

Costa June 2025 Cruises

MSC June 2025 Cruises

MSC June 2025 Cruises

Celestyal June 2025 Cruises

Celestyal June 2025 Cruises

AmaWaterways June 2025 Cruises

AmaWaterways June 2025 Cruises

Scenic River June 2025 Cruises

Scenic River June 2025 Cruises

CroisiEurope June 2025 Cruises

CroisiEurope June 2025 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises June 2025 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises June 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions June 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions June 2025 Cruises

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection June 2025 Cruises

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection June 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages June 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages June 2025 Cruises

Viking Expeditions June 2025 Cruises

Viking Expeditions June 2025 Cruises

Explora Journeys June 2025 Cruises

Explora Journeys June 2025 Cruises

Scenic Ocean June 2025 Cruises

Scenic Ocean June 2025 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.