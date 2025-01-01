Oceania July 2026 Cruises

Marina
Marina
Marina Cabins
Marina
Marina Dining
Marina
Marina Activity/Entertainment
Marina
Marina
Marina

10 Nights

10 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Lysekil • Aarhus • Kiel • Berlin • Ronne • Klaipeda • Helsinki • Tallinn+1 more

860
Jul 10, 2026
Oceania Cruises
Oceania's new Vista docked alongside in Valletta, Malta on May 8, 2023 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Oceania Vista
Drinks in Martinis on Deck 6 aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Oceania Vista
Sailing the Mediterranean aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Oceania Vista
Stateroom aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Oceania Vista

10 Nights

10 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Heimaey • Djupivogur • Alesund • Maloy • Haugesund • Amsterdam • Brugge+1 more

139
Jul 23, 2026
Oceania Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Riviera
Riviera
Riviera Cabins
Riviera
Riviera Dining
Riviera
Riviera Activity/Entertainment
Riviera
Riviera
Riviera

12 Nights

12 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Sitka • Wrangell+3 more

827
Jul 2, 2026
Oceania Cruises
Sirena
Sirena
Sirena Cabins
Sirena
Sirena Dining
Sirena
Sirena Activity/Entertainment
Sirena
Sirena
Sirena

12 Nights

12 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Stockholm • Tallinn • Helsinki • Visby • Karlskrona • Copenhagen • Aarhus • Thayet+4 more

321
Jul 24, 2026
Oceania Cruises
10 Nights

10 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Stockholm • Helsinki • Ko Kood • Tallinn • Riga • Visby • Gdansk • Ronne • Berlin • Aarhus+1 more

860
Jul 20, 2026
Oceania Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Icy Strait • Sitka • Victoria • Seattle

827
Oceania Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Monaco • Taormina • Malta • Dubrovnik • Kotor • Corfu • Katakolon • Santorini • Mykonos • Izmir+2 more

454
Jul 17, 2026
Oceania Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Icy Strait • Wrangell • Victoria • Seattle

827
Jul 28, 2026
Oceania Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Oslo • Aalborg • Copenhagen • Kiel • Berlin • Ronne • Klaipeda • Riga • Tallinn • Helsinki+1 more

321
Jul 13, 2026
Oceania Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Monaco • Saint-Tropez • Marseille • Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Cartagena • Malaga+5 more

429
Jul 12, 2026
Oceania Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  NorwayNorway Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Grundarfjordur • Isafjord • Akureyri • Eskifjordur • Djupivogur • Torshavn+2 more

253
Jul 24, 2026
Oceania Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Skagen • Kristiansund • Rosendal • Eidfjord • Maloy • Lerwick • Faroe Islands+4 more

253
Jul 2, 2026
Oceania Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Lysekil • Oslo • Thayet • Newhaven • Invergordon • Scrabster • Torshavn+5 more

860
Jul 30, 2026
Oceania Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  NorwayNorway Cruise

Port: New York • Halifax • Sydney • St. Pierre • St. John's • Grundarfjordur • Akureyri+3 more

139
Jul 9, 2026
Oceania Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Canakkale • Kavala • Thessaloniki • Lesbos • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Crete • Santorini+2 more

454
Jul 31, 2026
Oceania Cruises

