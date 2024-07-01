Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Oceania January 2026 Cruises

We found you 23 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Marina
Marina
Marina Cabins
Marina
Marina Dining
Marina
Marina Activity/Entertainment
Marina
Marina
Marina

12 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Punta del Este • Itajai • Porto Belo • Santos • Peraty +3 more

830 reviews
Jan 10, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Oceania's new Vista docked alongside in Valletta, Malta on May 8, 2023 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Oceania Vista
Drinks in Martinis on Deck 6 aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Oceania Vista
Sailing the Mediterranean aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Oceania Vista
Stateroom aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Oceania Vista

18 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Miami • St. Barts • Dominica • Barbados • Devil's Island • Belem • Fortaleza +3 more

117 reviews
Jan 6, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Oceania's new Vista docked alongside in Valletta, Malta on May 8, 2023 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Oceania Vista
Drinks in Martinis on Deck 6 aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Oceania Vista
Sailing the Mediterranean aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Oceania Vista
Stateroom aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Oceania Vista

10 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Rio de Janeiro • Ilha Grande • Santos • Porto Belo • Rio Grande • Punta del Este +2 more

117 reviews
Jan 24, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Insignia
Insignia
Insignia Cabins
Insignia
Insignia Dining
Insignia
Insignia Activity/Entertainment
Insignia
Insignia
Insignia

31 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Miami • Aruba • Curacao • Port of Spain • Grenada • St. Lucia • St. Vincent • Dominica +16 more

233 reviews
Jan 15, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

60 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Miami • St. Barts • Dominica • Barbados • Devil's Island • Belem • Fortaleza +29 more

117 reviews
Jan 6, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

19 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Barbados • Amazon River • Santarem • Parintins • Manaus • Boca da Valeria • Alter do Chao +8 more

233 reviews
Jan 27, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Bangkok • Sihanoukville • Ho Chi Minh City • Kota Kinabalu • Muara, Vietnam • Semarang +2 more

300 reviews
Jan 5, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • San Juan • Tortola • St. Croix • St. Kitts • Guadeloupe • Antigua • St. Thomas +1 more

Jan 16, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin • Milford Sound • Hobart +2 more

804 reviews
Jan 25, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Port Elizabeth • East London • Richards Bay • Toliara • Maputo +1 more

406 reviews
Jan 19, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Caribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: Miami • Aruba • Curacao • Port of Spain • Grenada • St. Lucia • St. Vincent • Dominica +2 more

233 reviews
Jan 15, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

24 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Rio de Janeiro • Ilha Grande • Santos • Itajai • Montevideo • Buenos Aires • Stanley +9 more

830 reviews
Jan 22, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Miami • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Belize City • Santo Tomas de Castilla • Roatan • Montego Bay +3 more

Jan 4, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Miami • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Roatan • Santo Tomas de Castilla • Belize City +3 more

Jan 28, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

18 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Huahine • Bora Bora • Rarotonga • Alor • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa +4 more

804 reviews
Jan 6, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

