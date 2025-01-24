Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Oceania January 2025 Cruises

We found you 25 cruises

Oceania's new Vista docked alongside in Valletta, Malta on May 8, 2023 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Oceania Vista
Drinks in Martinis on Deck 6 aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Oceania Vista
Sailing the Mediterranean aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Oceania Vista
Stateroom aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Oceania Vista

16 Nights

Panama Canal Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Ensenada • Pacific Ocean • Cabo San Lucas • Pacific Ocean • Acapulco +10 more

117 reviews
Jan 24, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

18 Nights

Transpacific Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Pacific Ocean • Kailua • Honolulu • Hilo • Pacific Ocean • Raiatea • Bora Bora +2 more

406 reviews
Jan 8, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

42 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Kao-Hsiung • Taipei • Ryukyu Island • Okinawa • East China Sea • Shanghai +29 more

804 reviews
Jan 27, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Insignia
Insignia
Insignia Cabins
Insignia
Insignia Dining
Insignia
Insignia Activity/Entertainment
Insignia
Insignia
Insignia

22 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Miami • Atlantic Ocean • St. Maarten • Dominica • Barbados • Atlantic Ocean • Amazon River +10 more

233 reviews
Jan 5, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Paihia • Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Picton • Akaroa • Dunedin • Milford Sound +2 more

445 reviews
Jan 25, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

44 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Miami • Atlantic Ocean • St. Maarten • Dominica • Barbados • Atlantic Ocean • Amazon River +21 more

233 reviews
Jan 5, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Tahiti Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Raiatea • Tahiti

406 reviews
Jan 26, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Atlantic Ocean • Itajai • Sao Francisco do Sul • Santos • Peraty +3 more

830 reviews
Jan 14, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

18 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Kao-Hsiung • Taipei • Ryukyu Island • Okinawa • East China Sea • Shanghai +9 more

804 reviews
Jan 27, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

90 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Miami • Grand Cayman • Caribbean Sea • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Pacific Ocean +72 more

117 reviews
Jan 8, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

21 Nights

South America Cruise

Port: Rio de Janeiro • Ilha Grande • Peraty • Ilhabela • Santos • Balneário Camboriú +10 more

830 reviews
Jan 26, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

15 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Sihanoukville • South China Sea • Ho Chi Minh City • Nha Trang +4 more

804 reviews
Jan 12, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Barbados • St. Vincent • Carriacou • Caribbean Sea • Curacao • Aruba • Caribbean Sea +4 more

300 reviews
Jan 29, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

39 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Rio de Janeiro • Ilha Grande • Peraty • Ilhabela • Santos • Balneário Camboriú +23 more

830 reviews
Jan 26, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

33 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Sihanoukville • South China Sea • Ho Chi Minh City • Nha Trang +19 more

804 reviews
Jan 12, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

