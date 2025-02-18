Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Oceania February 2025 Cruises

Oceania February 2025 Cruises

We found you 18 cruises

11 Nights

Panama Canal Cruise

Port: Panama City • Panama Canal • Cartagena • Santa Marta • Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire +5 more

300 reviews
Feb 18, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
10 Nights

Panama Canal Cruise

Port: Miami • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Harvest Caye • Santo Tomas de Castilla • Roatan +4 more

300 reviews
Feb 8, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Tahiti Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Raiatea • Tahiti

406 reviews
Feb 5, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Tahiti Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Raiatea • Tahiti

406 reviews
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

21 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Miami • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Harvest Caye • Santo Tomas de Castilla • Roatan +15 more

300 reviews
Feb 8, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Gisborne • Napier • Picton • Christchurch • Dunedin • Milford Sound +3 more

445 reviews
Feb 24, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

111 Nights

111 Night World Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Raiatea • Tahiti +70 more

406 reviews
Feb 25, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

18 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Atlantic Ocean • Stanley • Atlantic Ocean • Antarctica • Drake Passage +8 more

830 reviews
Feb 16, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

24 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • East China Sea • Kagoshima • East China Sea • Ryukyu Island +15 more

804 reviews
Feb 14, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

33 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Indian Ocean • Durban • Richards Bay • Maputo • Cruising • Mayotte +16 more

233 reviews
Feb 18, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • Atlantic Ocean • St. Barts • St. Lucia • Grenada • Barbados • Dominica • Antigua +2 more

117 reviews
Feb 19, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

28 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Raiatea • Tahiti +11 more

406 reviews
Feb 25, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Melbourne • Burnie • Hobart • Milford Sound • Timaru • Christchurch +5 more

445 reviews
Feb 10, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Kitts • Guadeloupe • St. Lucia • Antigua +2 more

117 reviews
Feb 9, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

18 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Miami • Atlantic Ocean • St. Barts • St. Lucia • Grenada • Barbados • Dominica • Antigua +7 more

117 reviews
Feb 19, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

