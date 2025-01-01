Oceania April 2026 Cruises

We found you 22 cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Rome • La Spezia • Saint-Tropez • Barcelona • Malaga • Cádiz • Casablanca • Agadir+5 more

860
Apr 28, 2026
Oceania Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Toulon • Portofino • La Spezia • Corsica • Olbia • Naples • Rome

860
Apr 21, 2026
Oceania Cruises
16 Nights

16 Nights  World CruiseRepositioning Cruise

Port: Singapore • Kelang • Phuket • Colombo • Kochi • Mumbai • Muscat • Khasab • Abu Dhabi • Dubai

139
Apr 27, 2026
Oceania Cruises
45 Nights

45 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Rome • La Spezia • Saint-Tropez • Barcelona • Malaga • Cádiz • Casablanca • Agadir+32 more

860
Apr 28, 2026
Oceania Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Positano • Catania • Corfu • Katakolon • Santorini • Mykonos • Pireaus

Apr 30, 2026
Oceania Cruises

18 Nights

18 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Mooloolaba • Whitsundays • Townsville • Cairns • Darwin • Kupang • Komodo Island • Bali+2 more

139
Apr 9, 2026
Oceania Cruises

16 Nights

16 Nights  TransatlanticTransatlantic Cruise

Port: Miami • Great Stirrup Cay • King's Wharf • Ponta Delgada • Malaga • Cartagena+3 more

Apr 14, 2026
Oceania Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

36 Nights

36 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Ho Chi Minh City • Nha Trang • Hong Kong • Taipei • Okinawa • Kochi • Kobe+11 more

827
Apr 20, 2026
Oceania Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: Panama City • Panama Canal • Cartagena • Curacao • Aruba • Montego Bay • Grand Cayman+1 more

253
Apr 4, 2026
Oceania Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  TransatlanticTransatlantic Cruise

Port: Miami • King's Wharf • Madeira • Gibraltar • Cartagena • Barcelona

860
Apr 7, 2026
Oceania Cruises

21 Nights

21 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Miami • King's Wharf • Madeira • Gibraltar • Cartagena • Barcelona • Toulon • Portofino+5 more

860
Apr 7, 2026
Oceania Cruises

23 Nights

23 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Miami • Great Stirrup Cay • King's Wharf • Ponta Delgada • Malaga • Cartagena+10 more

Apr 14, 2026
Oceania Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

16 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Ho Chi Minh City • Nha Trang • Hong Kong • Taipei • Okinawa • Kochi • Kobe+1 more

827
Apr 20, 2026
Oceania Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Portimao • Cádiz • Tangier • Gibraltar • Malaga • Cartagena • Alicante • Ibiza+2 more

429
Apr 11, 2026
Oceania Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Nagoya • Tokushima • Kobe • Kochi • Hiroshima • Beppu • Pusan • Nagasaki+2 more

454
Apr 3, 2026
Oceania Cruises

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
