Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Oceania April 2025 Cruises

Oceania April 2025 Cruises

We found you 24 cruises

10 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Tenerife • La Palma • Madeira • Atlantic Ocean • Casablanca • Gibraltar • Almeria • Malaga +2 more

830 reviews
Apr 21, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Regatta
Regatta
Regatta Cabins
Regatta
Regatta Dining
Regatta
Regatta Activity/Entertainment
Regatta
Regatta
Regatta

6 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Melaka • Penang • Phuket • Langkawi • Kelang • Singapore

445 reviews
Apr 3, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Shimizu • Kochi • Kagoshima • Nagasaki • Pusan • Hiroshima • Matsuyama • Tokushima +3 more

804 reviews
Apr 13, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Transatlantic Cruise

Port: San Juan • St. Barts • Antigua • Atlantic Ocean • Madeira • Atlantic Ocean • Tangier • Motril +2 more

300 reviews
Apr 22, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

34 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Miami • Great Stirrup Cay • Atlantic Ocean • King's Wharf • Atlantic Ocean • Charleston +20 more

117 reviews
Apr 19, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

15 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Koh Samui • Bangkok • Sihanoukville • South China Sea • Ho Chi Minh City • Nha Trang +5 more

445 reviews
Apr 9, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

20 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Taipei • Kao-Hsiung • South China Sea • Manila • South China Sea • Kota Kinabalu +12 more

233 reviews
Apr 14, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • Caribbean Sea • Curacao • Aruba • Caribbean Sea • Grenada • Barbados • Guadeloupe +2 more

300 reviews
Apr 12, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Yokohama • Nagoya • Kochi • Kagoshima • Nagasaki • Pusan • Hiroshima • Beppu +4 more

804 reviews
Apr 1, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

10 Nights

Panama Canal Cruise

Port: Panama City • Panama Canal • Cartagena • Santa Marta • Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire +4 more

300 reviews
Apr 2, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

35 Nights

Repositioning Cruise

Port: Singapore • Melaka • Kelang • Penang • Langkawi • Phuket • Bay of Bengal • Hambantota • Colombo +16 more

406 reviews
Apr 17, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

23 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Miami • Atlantic Ocean • Antigua • St. Lucia • Grenada • Barbados • Dominica • St. Barts +11 more

117 reviews
Apr 8, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Taipei • Miyako Island • Okinawa • East China Sea • Shanghai • Beijing • Dalian +3 more

445 reviews
Apr 24, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

61 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Singapore • Melaka • Kelang • Penang • Langkawi • Phuket • Bay of Bengal • Hambantota • Colombo +38 more

406 reviews
Apr 17, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

71 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Singapore • Melaka • Kelang • Penang • Langkawi • Phuket • Bay of Bengal • Hambantota • Colombo +48 more

406 reviews
Apr 17, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival April 2025 Cruises

Carnival April 2025 Cruises

Celebrity April 2025 Cruises

Celebrity April 2025 Cruises

Holland America Line April 2025 Cruises

Holland America Line April 2025 Cruises

Princess April 2025 Cruises

Princess April 2025 Cruises

Royal Caribbean April 2025 Cruises

Royal Caribbean April 2025 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions April 2025 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions April 2025 Cruises

Swan Hellenic April 2025 Cruises

Swan Hellenic April 2025 Cruises

Costa April 2025 Cruises

Costa April 2025 Cruises

Avalon Waterways April 2025 Cruises

Avalon Waterways April 2025 Cruises

Azamara April 2025 Cruises

Azamara April 2025 Cruises

Celestyal April 2025 Cruises

Celestyal April 2025 Cruises

AmaWaterways April 2025 Cruises

AmaWaterways April 2025 Cruises

Scenic River April 2025 Cruises

Scenic River April 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions April 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions April 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages April 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages April 2025 Cruises

Viking Expeditions April 2025 Cruises

Viking Expeditions April 2025 Cruises

Explora Journeys April 2025 Cruises

Explora Journeys April 2025 Cruises

Scenic Ocean April 2025 Cruises

Scenic Ocean April 2025 Cruises

Emerald Yacht Cruises April 2025 Cruises

Emerald Yacht Cruises April 2025 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) April 2025 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) April 2025 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.