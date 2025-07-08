Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Oceania Cruises From Kiel

Oceania Cruises From Kiel

We found you 1 cruise

Unfortunately, we did not find any cruises that match what you selected.

  • Try removing some of your selections
  • Try a different combination of criteria
Sponsored

Sea the Caribbean like never before

  • Stretch your sea legs with Longer Caribbean Escapes
  • Up to 11-night getaways from Miami & San Juan
  • Discover hidden gems in brand new ports in Colombia & Barbados
  • Ultimate, kid-free relaxation - no nickel and diming

Virgin Voyages

Related Cruises

Cruises from Amsterdam

Cruises from Amsterdam

1,084 Reviews
Cruises from Auckland

Cruises from Auckland

445 Reviews
Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

253 Reviews
Cruises from Barbados

Cruises from Barbados

1,779 Reviews
Cruises from Boston

Cruises from Boston

763 Reviews
Cruises from Buenos Aires

Cruises from Buenos Aires

304 Reviews
Cruises from Cape Town

Cruises from Cape Town

85 Reviews
Cruises from Copacabana Beach

Cruises from Copacabana Beach

152 Reviews
Cruises from Copenhagen

Cruises from Copenhagen

1,268 Reviews
Cruises from Edinburgh

Cruises from Edinburgh

220 Reviews
Cruises from Istanbul

Cruises from Istanbul

441 Reviews
Cruises from Lisbon

Cruises from Lisbon

913 Reviews
Cruises from Los Angeles

Cruises from Los Angeles

622 Reviews
Cruises from Miami

Cruises from Miami

2,810 Reviews
Cruises from Reykjavik

Cruises from Reykjavik

177 Reviews
Cruises from Seattle

Cruises from Seattle

937 Reviews
Cruises from Yokohama

Cruises from Yokohama

Cruises from Tanah Ampo

Cruises from Tanah Ampo

155 Reviews
Cruises from Florida

Cruises from Florida

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 17th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.