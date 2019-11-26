Delhi-based Oberoi Group, which was founded in 1934, is a multibusiness conglomerate with hotel, air, tour, car and cruise operations. Oberoi's cruise division operates small, luxury river boats on the Nile River and in India.

Not for: Budget travelers and Type A's who find going with the flow difficult

Best for: Mature, highbrow luxury cruisers looking for something new

Passengers want, and can expect, full immersion into the destinations visited, with tours to ancient wonders, visits to small villages and performances from local entertainers. The optional theme nights (Egyptian dress, black and white, etc.) are popular, as well.

No, but a fair amount is. Each voyage is inclusive of shore excursions, meals, Wi-Fi, entertainment and enrichment programs, and coffee and tea-makers in staterooms. Alcoholic beverages are not included with the cruise tariff and must be purchased separately. Gratuities are also extra.

Yes, but how formal varies by boat. Generally speaking, dress onboard all the boats is casual during the day and "country club casual" in the evenings. One of the ships, Oberoi Philae, has a more formal atmosphere for dinner, with fine china, crystal and crisp white linens, and appropriate attire is required.

Expect a contingent of international retirees and baby boomers with both the time and the funds to pamper themselves in luxurious surroundings as they explore the Nile in Egypt or the Kerala region of India. The onboard ambiance is one of genteel elegance. Passengers can bring children, but there are no facilities specifically for them on any of the boats and families are an uncommon sight.

We were on this ship for 6 nights cruising the nile, we had a top floor room which was just fabulous.Every need was met on each of the gourmet meals, from sitting on the top deck eating outside to the dining room.

Overall excellent boat, service & food.Boat Manager Mahmoud Nourelden was ever-present overseeing things (I'm not sure he ever slept).

There were no ship parties, but there was a welcome reception with Nubian music and dancers at the end of the cruise, in the Lounge area.My wife and I joined other relatives for a 4-night cruise on the luxury cruise ship Oberoi Zahra from Luxor to Aswan during 23-27 Nov 2021.

We really thought the crew was exceptional and friendly, professional and very responsive.The pool water looked a little murky- but otherwise, our experience was exceptional in every regard.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages , per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024 .