Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Norwegian Dawn Itineraries Cruises

Norwegian Dawn Itineraries Cruises

We found you 40 cruises

10 Nights

Europe - Baltic

Port: Oslo • Kristiansund • Aarhus • Copenhagen • Rostock • Gdansk • Visby • Riga • Helsinki +2 more

3,058 reviews
Jun 6, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

12 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Port Elizabeth • Richards Bay • Maputo • Taolagnaro +2 more

3,058 reviews
Jan 17, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Doha • Abu Dhabi • Dubai • Seychelles • Nosy Be • Pointe des Galets • Port Louis

3,058 reviews
Dec 22, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

12 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Port Louis • Pointe des Galets • Taolagnaro • Maputo • Richards Bay • Port Elizabeth +2 more

3,058 reviews
Jan 5, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Sponsored

Save Up To 20% On Your River Cruise

  • Receive up to 20% cruise savings on select 2024 and 2025 cruises
  • Includes daily excursions, specialty dining, complimentary cocktail ho
  • Combine with AirPlus fixed airfare – $899 for roundtrip Economy
  • Limited-time offer: Reserve your stateroom before September 30, 2024

AmaWaterways

12 Nights

Europe Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Tenerife • Las Palmas • Lanzarote • Agadir • Casablanca • Seville • Motril • Ibiza +3 more

3,058 reviews
Oct 21, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Europe - British Isles

Port: Southampton • Edinburgh • Invergordon • Kirkwall • Belfast • Liverpool • Dublin • Cobh +2 more

3,058 reviews
Aug 19, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

11 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Port Louis • Pointe des Galets • Taolagnaro • Richards Bay • Port Elizabeth • Mossel Bay +1 more

3,058 reviews
Mar 1, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Europe Cruise

Port: Southampton • Le Havre • Brugge • Amsterdam • Hamburg • Copenhagen • Rostock • Aarhus • Oslo

3,058 reviews
Sep 9, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

9 Nights

Greek Isles & Italy

Port: Athens • Mykonos • Santorini • Taormina • Naples • Rome • Florence • Cannes • Barcelona

3,058 reviews
Oct 27, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

21 Nights

Africa-south Africa

Port: Barcelona • Casablanca • Agadir • Lanzarote • La Palma • Dakar • Banjul • Abidjan +4 more

3,058 reviews
Nov 5, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

Africa-asia

Port: Singapore • Phuket • Colombo • Maldives • Seychelles • Nosy Be • Port Louis

3,058 reviews
Jan 22, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

17 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Doha • Abu Dhabi • Dubai • Muscat • Seychelles • Mombasa • Zanzibar • Nosy Be +2 more

3,058 reviews
Feb 12, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Europe - Other

Port: Barcelona • Cannes • Florence • Rome • Naples • Catania • Corfu • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Split +1 more

3,058 reviews
Oct 7, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

9 Nights

Europe - Baltic

Port: Stockholm • Helsinki • Tallinn • Riga • Klaipeda • Gdansk • Rostock • Hamburg +2 more

3,058 reviews
May 28, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

13 Nights

Europe - Northern Capitals

Port: Rome • Florence • Cannes • Barcelona • Seville • Lisbon • Le Verdon • Amsterdam • London +2 more

3,058 reviews
May 3, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Norwegian Sky Cruises

Norwegian Sky Cruises

2,189 Reviews
Norwegian Sun Cruises

Norwegian Sun Cruises

2,181 Reviews
Norwegian Star Cruises

Norwegian Star Cruises

2,624 Reviews
Norwegian Spirit Cruises

Norwegian Spirit Cruises

2,127 Reviews
Norwegian (NCL) Pride of America Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) Pride of America Cruises

2,376 Reviews
Norwegian Jewel Cruises

Norwegian Jewel Cruises

2,373 Reviews
Norwegian Pearl Cruises

Norwegian Pearl Cruises

2,421 Reviews
Norwegian Gem Cruises

Norwegian Gem Cruises

2,616 Reviews
Norwegian Jade Cruises

Norwegian Jade Cruises

2,075 Reviews
Norwegian Epic Cruises

Norwegian Epic Cruises

4,446 Reviews
Norwegian Breakaway Cruises

Norwegian Breakaway Cruises

3,929 Reviews
Norwegian Getaway Cruises

Norwegian Getaway Cruises

3,316 Reviews
Norwegian Escape Cruises

Norwegian Escape Cruises

3,079 Reviews
Norwegian Joy Cruises

Norwegian Joy Cruises

525 Reviews
Norwegian Bliss Cruises

Norwegian Bliss Cruises

1,444 Reviews
Norwegian Encore Cruises

Norwegian Encore Cruises

462 Reviews
Norwegian Prima Cruises

Norwegian Prima Cruises

378 Reviews
Norwegian Viva Cruises

Norwegian Viva Cruises

116 Reviews
Norwegian Aqua Cruises

Norwegian Aqua Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of September 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.