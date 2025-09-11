Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Norwegian (NCL) September 2025 Cruises

We found you 50 cruises

7 Nights

Canada & New England - New York

Port: New York • Newport • Portland • Bar Harbor • Halifax • Saint John • Milford Sound • New York

3,306 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
7 Nights

Hawaii Hnl Inter Island

Port: Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Kona • Kauai • Honolulu

2,373 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

11 Nights

Greek Isles & Italy

Port: Rome • Milford Sound • Santorini • Athens • Mykonos • Corfu • Malta • Taormina • Naples +3 more

4,436 reviews
Sep 11, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

9 Nights

Greek Isles & Italy

Port: Rome • Milford Sound • Santorini • Athens • Mykonos • Corfu • Taormina • Naples • Florence +1 more

4,436 reviews
Sep 22, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Canada & New England - Other

Port: Boston • Bar Harbor • Halifax • Sydney • Charlottetown • Milford Sound • Saguenay +1 more

2,610 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Alaska - Seattle

Port: Seattle • Milford Sound • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Ketchikan • Victoria • Seattle

1,436 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Greek Isles & Italy

Port: Rome • Milford Sound • Santorini • Athens • Mykonos • Corfu • Malta • Taormina • Naples +2 more

4,436 reviews
Sep 1, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Alaska - Seattle

Port: Seattle • Milford Sound • Sitka • Endicott Arm • Juneau • Icy Strait • Ketchikan • Victoria +1 more

1,436 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Alaska - Northbound Whittier

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier +1 more

2,066 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Alaska - Seattle

Port: Seattle • Milford Sound • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Ketchikan • Victoria • Seattle

448 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

5 Nights

Bermuda - New York

Port: New York • Milford Sound • King's Wharf • Milford Sound • New York

3,069 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

9 Nights

Europe Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Ibiza • Palma de Mallorca • Sardinia • Naples • Rome • Florence • Cannes +1 more

3,918 reviews
Sep 19, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

21 Nights

Repo - Panama Canal

Port: Seattle • Victoria • Milford Sound • San Francisco • Milford Sound • Los Angeles +14 more

517 reviews
Sep 29, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Alaska - Southbound Whittier

Port: Whittier • Hubbard Glacier • Icy Strait • Juneau • Skagway • Ketchikan • Inside Passage +1 more

2,066 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona

Port: Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Cannes • Florence • Rome • Naples • Taormina • Malta +4 more

3,918 reviews
Sep 28, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

