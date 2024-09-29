Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Norwegian (NCL) September 2024 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) September 2024 Cruises

We found you 51 cruises

11 Nights

Europe Cruise

Port: Southampton • South Queensferry • Invergordon • Belfast • Liverpool • Amsterdam • Brugge +2 more

2,610 reviews
Sep 29, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Canada & New England - Other

Port: Quebec City • Saguenay • Milford Sound • Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax • Portland +4 more

2,177 reviews
Sep 18, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Hawaii Hnl Inter Island

Port: Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Kona • Kauai • Honolulu

2,373 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Canada & New England - Other

Port: Quebec City • Saguenay • Milford Sound • Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax +2 more

517 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Europe - Other

Port: Athens • Milford Sound • Malta • Milford Sound • Alicante • Motril • Seville • Lisbon

3,306 reviews
Sep 29, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

9 Nights

Alaska Cruise

Port: Seattle • Icy Strait • Sitka • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Juneau • Ketchikan • Victoria +1 more

2,179 reviews
Sep 9, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

9 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Taipei • Hualien • Ryukyu Island • Okinawa • Kochi • Himeji • Osaka • Shimizu • Yokohama

2,127 reviews
Sep 22, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Canada & New England - New York

Port: New York • Newport • Boston • Portland • Saint John • Halifax • Milford Sound • New York

3,918 reviews
Sep 22, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Canada & New England - Boston

Port: Boston • Milford Sound • Sydney • Corner Brook • Charlottetown • Milford Sound • Saint John +1 more

2,066 reviews
Sep 26, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Alaska - Seattle

Port: Seattle • Milford Sound • Juneau • Skagway • Haines • Hubbard Glacier • Sitka • Icy Strait +3 more

2,179 reviews
Sep 27, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

11 Nights

Canada & New England - Other

Port: Baltimore • Milford Sound • Boston • Bar Harbor • Saint John • Halifax • Sydney • Charlottetown +3 more

2,177 reviews
Sep 7, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

12 Nights

Europe - Baltic

Port: Stockholm • Tallinn • Riga • Milford Sound • Rostock • Hamburg • Copenhagen • Oslo +5 more

3,050 reviews
Sep 15, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

7 Nights

Alaska - Seattle

Port: Seattle • Milford Sound • Sitka • Juneau • Icy Strait • Ketchikan • Victoria • Seattle

1,436 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Greek Isles & Italy

Port: Rome • Milford Sound • Santorini • Mykonos • Athens • Katakolon • Malta • Taormina • Naples +2 more

4,436 reviews
Sep 26, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona

Port: Barcelona • Cannes • Florence • Rome • Naples • Taormina • Malta • Sardinia • Palma de Mallorca +1 more

3,069 reviews
Sep 10, 2024
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Carnival September 2024 Cruises

Carnival September 2024 Cruises

Celebrity September 2024 Cruises

Celebrity September 2024 Cruises

Crystal September 2024 Cruises

Crystal September 2024 Cruises

Cunard September 2024 Cruises

Cunard September 2024 Cruises

Holland America Line September 2024 Cruises

Holland America Line September 2024 Cruises

Princess September 2024 Cruises

Princess September 2024 Cruises

Royal Caribbean September 2024 Cruises

Royal Caribbean September 2024 Cruises

Star Clippers September 2024 Cruises

Star Clippers September 2024 Cruises

Costa September 2024 Cruises

Costa September 2024 Cruises

Hurtigruten September 2024 Cruises

Hurtigruten September 2024 Cruises

Avalon Waterways September 2024 Cruises

Avalon Waterways September 2024 Cruises

Hapag-Lloyd September 2024 Cruises

Hapag-Lloyd September 2024 Cruises

Azamara September 2024 Cruises

Azamara September 2024 Cruises

Celestyal September 2024 Cruises

Celestyal September 2024 Cruises

Pandaw September 2024 Cruises

Pandaw September 2024 Cruises

Scenic River September 2024 Cruises

Scenic River September 2024 Cruises

CroisiEurope September 2024 Cruises

CroisiEurope September 2024 Cruises

Quark Expeditions September 2024 Cruises

Quark Expeditions September 2024 Cruises

Emerald Yacht Cruises September 2024 Cruises

Emerald Yacht Cruises September 2024 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.